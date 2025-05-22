‘Born to Run’ His Mouth: Trump Takes a Swing at Ranting Rocker Bruce Springsteen in Viral Video

Aging rocker Bruce Springsteen has been criticizing President Donald Trump. The ‘Born to Run’ his mouth singer is on tour overseas and has been boring foreign crowds with rhetoric about his president. Trump has heard enough and has taken a swing at Springsteen in a way only he could pull off.

Advertisement

Tee up the video. (WATCH)

"The first kick I took was when I hit the ground" --Bruce Springsteen — Lord Dulac (@JumboGrits) May 21, 2025

President Trump is the funniest President we have ever had. 😂



Nobody trolls as good as him. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 21, 2025

Yes, he’s also the funniest world leader we’ve ever had.

Posters say Bruce had it coming for screaming like he was passing a kidney stone on the ‘We Are The World’ charity single.

That's for his screeching during We Are The World. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 21, 2025

Worst part of the song. And I own the album. 🇺🇸 @springsteen is a hack. pic.twitter.com/sEdG9CcBJ5 — Fiona Nunya (@fionanunya) May 21, 2025

His singing part in that song was hurtful to the ears. — Tommie (@kurbada277) May 21, 2025

That’s saying something since Bob Dylan also sang on the record.

Posters say Springsteen’s rants could be the beginning of a new song called ‘Not Born in the U.S.A.’

Bruce Springsteen complained about Trump's deportation of criminal illegals and called him an "unfit president" during one of his concerts.



What a loser. pic.twitter.com/7978iK7zB1 — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) May 21, 2025

When I go to a gig I want to see the artist perform. Virtue signalling is a huge no no. That’s not what I paid for. — MarleneDietrich (@DietrichDivine) May 21, 2025

You can’t unsee this. — Bossladyof1 (@Bossladyofnone) May 21, 2025

Springsteen has been called ‘The Boss’ for decades, but as a tribute to President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, he should change his name to ‘The Loss.’ That way, he can celebrate in name both Kamala’s presidential loss and Biden’s loss of balance.