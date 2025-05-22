‘Born to Run’ His Mouth: Trump Takes a Swing at Ranting Rocker Bruce Springsteen in Viral Video

Aging rocker Bruce Springsteen has been criticizing President Donald Trump. The ‘Born to Run’ his mouth singer is on tour overseas and has been boring foreign crowds with rhetoric about his president. Trump has heard enough and has taken a swing at Springsteen in a way only he could pull off.
Tee up the video. (WATCH)
May 21, 2025
"The first kick I took was when I hit the ground" --Bruce Springsteen— Lord Dulac (@JumboGrits) May 21, 2025
President Trump is the funniest President we have ever had. 😂— Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 21, 2025
Nobody trolls as good as him.
Yes, he’s also the funniest world leader we’ve ever had.
Posters say Bruce had it coming for screaming like he was passing a kidney stone on the ‘We Are The World’ charity single.
That's for his screeching during We Are The World.— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 21, 2025
Worst part of the song. And I own the album. 🇺🇸 @springsteen is a hack. pic.twitter.com/sEdG9CcBJ5— Fiona Nunya (@fionanunya) May 21, 2025
His singing part in that song was hurtful to the ears.— Tommie (@kurbada277) May 21, 2025
That’s saying something since Bob Dylan also sang on the record.
Posters say Springsteen’s rants could be the beginning of a new song called ‘Not Born in the U.S.A.’
Bruce Springsteen complained about Trump's deportation of criminal illegals and called him an "unfit president" during one of his concerts.— Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) May 21, 2025
What a loser. pic.twitter.com/7978iK7zB1
When I go to a gig I want to see the artist perform. Virtue signalling is a huge no no. That’s not what I paid for.— MarleneDietrich (@DietrichDivine) May 21, 2025
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fx3H3Bubdz— Raised Right (@RightMsmagnolia) May 21, 2025
You can’t unsee this.— Bossladyof1 (@Bossladyofnone) May 21, 2025
Springsteen has been called ‘The Boss’ for decades, but as a tribute to President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, he should change his name to ‘The Loss.’ That way, he can celebrate in name both Kamala’s presidential loss and Biden’s loss of balance.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member