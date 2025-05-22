‘Born to Run’ His Mouth: Trump Takes a Swing at Ranting Rocker Bruce Springsteen in Viral Video

Cancer, Genocide and Covid: Taylor Lorenz Gives Unhinged Statement To The New York...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 AM on May 22, 2025
Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP

Aging rocker Bruce Springsteen has been criticizing President Donald Trump. The ‘Born to Run’ his mouth singer is on tour overseas and has been boring foreign crowds with rhetoric about his president. Trump has heard enough and has taken a swing at Springsteen in a way only he could pull off.

Tee up the video. (WATCH)

Yes, he’s also the funniest world leader we’ve ever had.

Posters say Bruce had it coming for screaming like he was passing a kidney stone on the ‘We Are The World’ charity single.

That’s saying something since Bob Dylan also sang on the record.

Posters say Springsteen’s rants could be the beginning of a new song called ‘Not Born in the U.S.A.’

Springsteen has been called ‘The Boss’ for decades, but as a tribute to President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, he should change his name to ‘The Loss.’ That way, he can celebrate in name both Kamala’s presidential loss and Biden’s loss of balance.

