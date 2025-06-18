Cancel Your Dream Iranian Vacay? Americans Devastated as State Dept. Ruins Summer Plans for Zero People

Udder Madness: Ana Navarro Wants Illegal Aliens to Do the ‘God-Awful Work’ of...
justmindy
justmindy | 2:10 PM on June 18, 2025
AP Photo

The hearts of families all over America must be breaking as they will need to cancel their summer plans to travel to ... Iran. Heh.

If they do, American treasure should not be sent to save them. They've been warned. 

If they did, they need to get an immediate MRI for a head check.

What a shame.

You'll have to settle for Disney World or Universal, it appears. 

To be fair, there are Americans who claimed Joe Biden was a great President. People are dumb.

Can you get it on Amazon Prime?

No amount of money is worth all that. 

Don't put anything past the travel ball parents. 

Literally.

That's a shame.

Prayers up for that guy, truly.

Yikes!

Get it? 

Democrats should definitely go and defy Trump. It's the only way to prove their Never Trump credentials. Heh. 

