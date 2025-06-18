Cancel Your Dream Iranian Vacay? Americans Devastated as State Dept. Ruins Summer Plans for Zero People

The hearts of families all over America must be breaking as they will need to cancel their summer plans to travel to ... Iran. Heh.

STATE DEPARTMENT: "U.S. Citizens should not travel to Iran under any circumstances." — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 17, 2025

If anyone is stupid enough to want to go? Let them. — Pam D (@soirchick) June 18, 2025

If they do, American treasure should not be sent to save them. They've been warned.

Thanks so much.



Sincerely, pic.twitter.com/EhMm8knSZ1 — Marybeth in Florida 🇺🇸🐊 (@marybeth5025) June 17, 2025

Pretty sure nobody in the US thought, hey let’s take a trip to Iran! 😆 pic.twitter.com/hGqTh5oPYU — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 17, 2025

If they did, they need to get an immediate MRI for a head check.

How were Americans getting there? — BlTCHEVAP0RATE (@BlTCHEVAP0RATE) June 18, 2025

weekend ruined — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) June 17, 2025

What a shame.

I just called United to cancel our tickets.



Iran was our big summer trip we were looking forward to.



Wife is devastated.



Son is lamenting the fact he won’t be able to see the Bushehr nuclear plant. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) June 17, 2025

You'll have to settle for Disney World or Universal, it appears.

darn it, i'm going to have to cancel my family summer vacation to iran now — Grace 🔎 (@reallygraceful) June 17, 2025

Yeah.. thanks for the reminder.



Are there actually American's who willingly plan trips to Iran!? — Will Casey (@WillCasey1776) June 17, 2025

To be fair, there are Americans who claimed Joe Biden was a great President. People are dumb.

Shucks. Where else do I get my enriched uranium — eibo (@eibotable) June 17, 2025

Can you get it on Amazon Prime?

Unless you’re in the military, why would an American go to Iran? — 𝒢𝑒𝓁 ❣️ (@LttleGel) June 17, 2025

I once met a man who told me he exclusively looks to travel to destinations at inopportune times, because the prices are so cheap. I wonder if he’s making this trip — Djedi M₳stΣr (@Djedi_Master) June 17, 2025

No amount of money is worth all that.

@AAAAHockeyCoach is our 8U AAA Elite tournament over there cancelled?? — Chris Crady (@Crady22) June 18, 2025

Don't put anything past the travel ball parents.

Their restaurants are the bomb. 💣 they have a spicy tuna that’s nuclear. ☢️ — Matt Kakuk (@darealmattkakuk) June 17, 2025

Literally.

Easy for them to say, I bought nonrefundable tickets. — ArmedEsquire (@ArmedEsquire) June 17, 2025

That's a shame.

That's like telling somebody that they shouldn't go play around in a garbage dump — Ryne (@skibolightning) June 17, 2025

What about that one guy that was in the middle of cycling across Iran? — Tim LeVier (@tlevier) June 17, 2025

Prayers up for that guy, truly.

going for the fourth of July fireworks pic.twitter.com/4WDR1zs9x8 — greg's dad (@dale16676935420) June 17, 2025

Yikes!





If you did, you would need to rent an Airraidbnb. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) June 18, 2025

Get it?

And here I was about to book a stay at the Tehran Hilton. 🤣🤣🤣 — 🇺🇸 Blue Line Vet 🇺🇸 (@desolate_defend) June 17, 2025

Might as well go to North Korea. That would be safer. — BigTXBrian (@hybridmaga) June 17, 2025

You think democrats are going to take orders from Trump? — Hypocritical L's (@hypocritical_Ls) June 18, 2025

Democrats should definitely go and defy Trump. It's the only way to prove their Never Trump credentials. Heh.