Protester Blocking Traffic in LA Gets Squished (Video)

After one deranged protester tried to play chicken with an ICE SUV recently and lost, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reminded Floridians of the law passed in 2021 that Black Lives Matter rioters said gave the green light for motorists to run down mostly peaceful protesters. In short, if a violent mob stops your car and surrounds you and puts you in imminent danger, you're not legally liable if you hit the gas to save yourself.

There's a video that's been making the rounds on Monday of a protester in Los Angeles trying to block a car and getting squished.

Woman ran over by an individual driving a car during protests over the weekend in Los Angeles, California.



The woman was seen blocking the car when the driver had clearly had enough.



Police are investigating the incident. According to KTLA, the woman who was struck was… pic.twitter.com/wa1deT51SZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 16, 2025

The post continues:

… rushed to the hospital with “isolated lower extremity” injuries. She is in stable condition. It’s unclear if police have found the driver.

You always see the fellow protesters chasing after the car with their iPhones, hoping to get a shot of the license plate. Maybe in this case, they failed.

Here's another angle:

Female Anti-ICE rioter get rammed and run over by a car in LA after attacking the vehicle before the driver speeds off and crushes her legs.



pic.twitter.com/TwLruIpc7j — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 16, 2025

A word of advice: don't try to block traffic with your body.

This video completely dictates the definition of FAFO. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 16, 2025

Tough call but we know what happens if you stop. — Grummz (@Grummz) June 16, 2025

How would she feel if the ambulance she ended up in was blocked by “peaceful” protests? Anyone blocking traffic should be arrested. — B. Funk (@B_Funk_) June 16, 2025

Good point.

Don’t mind it. He gave the warning nudge. — Kevin Wagstaff (@KevinWagstaff3) June 16, 2025

How was blocking this man's car helping whatever they were protesting? He didn't look like an ICE agent.

I am so glad we live in Florida where we have HB1 to protect drivers who are impeded in this manner. Heck protestors here run to the curb when the light turns yellow moving onto green. — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) June 16, 2025

In a sane state, she would also be ticketed and or arrested for impeding traffic — Joseph Le Sauvage (@JoesInvestments) June 16, 2025

Charge her, and everyone who blocked the car with multiple felonies. Give the driver a huge positive shout out, and make it clear the state will side 100% with drivers fleeing their car being stopped like this. — DemographicDestiny (@DemographicEnd) June 16, 2025

Yeah, this is California, so none of that is going to happen. The state 100 percent sides with the idiots in the street.

As a bonus, here's video of someone else who hit the gas in California:

🚨 JUST IN: “NO KINGS” Rioters ATTACKED a driver in Riverside, CA, so the the driver drove through the crowd to escape



Now, they’re trying to hit the driver with a FELONY.



NO! THIS IS SELF DEFENSE!



If rioters are attempting to kiII your family, HIT THE GAS! pic.twitter.com/KZR8vMI6ZU — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 15, 2025

