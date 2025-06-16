'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the...
VIP
The Erosion of American Family Bonds: How Leftist Culture Fuels Disrespect and Division
EU Caves to Trump's Tariff Takedown: Art of the Deal Master Forces 10%...
18-Time Offender Slashes Court Officers in NYC Today: Criminal Record Ignored, Chaos Ensue...
Here We Go Again: Awful Letitia James Targets the Heroes Actually Trying to...
VIP
No, LA Protesters: I Respect the Marines, Not You, Because They Earn It...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Trump's Plan to Incite Violence and Chaos in Blue...
Shakira’s Hypocrisy: Cries About ‘Fear’ in U.S. While Living Large with Green Card...
LOL! X Users Relentlessly Mock Iranian Propaganda
Ruben Gallego’s Postpartum Tweet Tantrum: Championing Moms While Ditching His Own Pregnant...
All Exits Are Open: NY Post Reports As Many as One MILLION Illegals...
First Sentence of NBC News' Story Shreds Left's 'Doing Jobs Americans Won't' Spin...
Sean Penn's Dictator Dinner Club: Outraged at Bill Maher's Trump Meet-Up, But Cool...
VIP
White House Infuriates Haters By Sharing Beautiful Pic and I'm Over Here Like,...

Protester Blocking Traffic in LA Gets Squished (Video)

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on June 16, 2025

After one deranged protester tried to play chicken with an ICE SUV recently and lost, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reminded Floridians of the law passed in 2021 that Black Lives Matter rioters said gave the green light for motorists to run down mostly peaceful protesters. In short, if a violent mob stops your car and surrounds you and puts you in imminent danger, you're not legally liable if you hit the gas to save yourself.

Advertisement

There's a video that's been making the rounds on Monday of a protester in Los Angeles trying to block a car and getting squished.

The post continues:

… rushed to the hospital with “isolated lower extremity” injuries.

She is in stable condition.

It’s unclear if police have found the driver.

You always see the fellow protesters chasing after the car with their iPhones, hoping to get a shot of the license plate. Maybe in this case, they failed.

Here's another angle:

A word of advice: don't try to block traffic with your body.

Recommended

'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the Jokes Write Themselves
Laura W.
Advertisement

Good point.

How was blocking this man's car helping whatever they were protesting? He didn't look like an ICE agent.

Advertisement

Yeah, this is California, so none of that is going to happen. The state 100 percent sides with the idiots in the street.

As a bonus, here's video of someone else who hit the gas in California:

***

Tags: LOS ANGELES RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the Jokes Write Themselves
Laura W.
18-Time Offender Slashes Court Officers in NYC Today: Criminal Record Ignored, Chaos Ensues
justmindy
EU Caves to Trump's Tariff Takedown: Art of the Deal Master Forces 10% Flat Rate Surrender
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Here We Go Again: Awful Letitia James Targets the Heroes Actually Trying to Uphold the Law
justmindy
LOL! X Users Relentlessly Mock Iranian Propaganda
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the Jokes Write Themselves Laura W.
Advertisement