Hoods in the Neighborhood: Mamdani’s Tenant Director Says Private Homeownership is 'White Supremacy'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:13 AM on January 05, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s housing czar wants to replace the frigidity of rugged individualistic home ownership with the warmth of shared squatting. Tenant Director Cea Weaver also says if you’re white and own a home in a neighborhood, you might as well be wearing a hood - a white one with holes cut out for your eyes. Why? Because homeownership is white supremacy!

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

That’s not going to stop her and Mamdani from trying.

Cea Weaver posted on social media about how white homeowners are racist. She self-evicted from X when the backlash started.

Well, she won’t be calling X ‘home’ anymore.

Commenters say Weaver looks exactly as they imagined she would. They say they are noticing a pattern.

Socialist women adopt a look that you immediately recognize when you see it.

Commenters say Mamdani used voters’ economic ignorance to get elected.

I’m curious how he is going to both reduce or eliminate private ownership of real estate, and therefore real estate tax income (estimated to be $31.8 bln in 2024), and offer tons of new free services to his constituents 

… While many of the wealthiest New Yorkers are exiting the city, therefore reducing the revenue brought in by income taxes.

This should be interesting.

— Ted S (@ClearReason) January 5, 2026

Respectfully, I think it’s a whole lot worse than that.

I think he knows his platform doesn’t work, but used it to gain support from those who felt discarded by the system.

He is a master manipulator. Behind the quick-talking facade, there isn’t much in the way of substance.

I pray for NYC. This is going to be a rough ride.

— Ted S (@ClearReason) January 5, 2026

It’ll be a disaster. But no matter how bad it gets, many won’t see that the blame belongs to Mamdani and his destructive ideology. It’ll be the fault of that dang white supremacy again.

Editor’s Note: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and will soon set about radically transforming the Big Apple.

COMMUNISM CRITICAL RACE THEORY NEW YORK SOCIALISM WOKE ZOHRAN MAMDANI

