Hoods in the Neighborhood: Mamdani’s Tenant Director Says Private Homeownership is 'White Supremacy'

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s housing czar wants to replace the frigidity of rugged individualistic home ownership with the warmth of shared squatting. Tenant Director Cea Weaver also says if you’re white and own a home in a neighborhood, you might as well be wearing a hood - a white one with holes cut out for your eyes. Why? Because homeownership is white supremacy!

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

NYC Mayor Mamdani's Tenant Director, Cea Weaver:



"We'll transition from treating property as an individual good to a collective good. Whites especially will be impacted." pic.twitter.com/RZSdCs8oEa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 5, 2026

White women's glaring susceptibility to communism needs to be addressed in this country 🙄 pic.twitter.com/lmXNSt7lkJ — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) January 5, 2026

So non-white homeowners are white supremicists? Brilliant theory. — ScalpIt (@nxtplse) January 5, 2026

I’m pretty sure it’s illegal to target by race. This should be very interesting to watch. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 5, 2026

That’s not going to stop her and Mamdani from trying.

Cea Weaver posted on social media about how white homeowners are racist. She self-evicted from X when the backlash started.

Zohran Mamdani’s new NYC tenant advocate called to ‘seize private property,’ blasted home ownership as ‘white supremacy’ https://t.co/9P6QedFLAD pic.twitter.com/xtgqqKwYw8 — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2026

Mamdani’s newly appointed tenant advocate director thinks home ownership and private property is white supremacy pic.twitter.com/eIHPSGzRet — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2026

Cea Weaver has deleted her X account @ceaweaver pic.twitter.com/5Urq6C79nV — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) January 5, 2026

More like See Ya Weaver! I’ll show myself out 😂 — Michael M (@YankeesJets2310) January 5, 2026

It seems she Can’t handle the controversy she stirred up — Stephanie Pick (@stephan632) January 5, 2026

Well, she won’t be calling X ‘home’ anymore.

Commenters say Weaver looks exactly as they imagined she would. They say they are noticing a pattern.

Between Mamdani’s creepy smile and this crazy stare I don’t which is worse. pic.twitter.com/k2dISqU7DV — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 5, 2026

Always the eyes — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2026

Are we sure this isn’t Seattles new mayor? pic.twitter.com/dcX4MVmPZP — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) January 5, 2026

They all look like this — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2026

This could be an actual disease. Why is it obvious, just by looking at a person, what their political view are, and just how strong they are? — News2A (@News2ATeam) January 5, 2026

Socialist women adopt a look that you immediately recognize when you see it.

Commenters say Mamdani used voters’ economic ignorance to get elected.

I’m curious how he is going to both reduce or eliminate private ownership of real estate, and therefore real estate tax income (estimated to be $31.8 bln in 2024), and offer tons of new free services to his constituents … While many of the wealthiest New Yorkers are exiting the city, therefore reducing the revenue brought in by income taxes. This should be interesting. — Ted S (@ClearReason) January 5, 2026

He hasn’t thought this through. — Judy Miracle (@Okolona74) January 5, 2026

Respectfully, I think it’s a whole lot worse than that. I think he knows his platform doesn’t work, but used it to gain support from those who felt discarded by the system. He is a master manipulator. Behind the quick-talking facade, there isn’t much in the way of substance. I pray for NYC. This is going to be a rough ride. — Ted S (@ClearReason) January 5, 2026

It’ll be a disaster. But no matter how bad it gets, many won’t see that the blame belongs to Mamdani and his destructive ideology. It’ll be the fault of that dang white supremacy again.

Editor’s Note: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and will soon set about radically transforming the Big Apple.

