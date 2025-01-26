Party Crashers: DEA and ICE Take Nearly 50 Tren de Aragua Gang Members Into Federal Custody

J.D. Vance Drops a TRUTH BOMB on U.S. Catholic Bishops Over Immigration Opposition
Eric V.
Eric V.  |  4:30 PM on January 26, 2025
Meme

In a joint operation with the ATF, ICE, and local law enforcement, DEA agents raided a party in a suburban Denver warehouse. Agents seized drugs, weapons, and cash and took nearly 50 suspected illegal gang members into custody.

The federal party crashers said the warehouse was being used as a makeshift nightclub where the notorious Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, or TdA, was hosting an invitation-only party.

All of the nearly 50 illegal aliens taken into custody are suspected of having ties to TdA.

All are currently in ICE custody and are beyond the reach of Denver's sanctuary city protections.

Jonathan Pullen, the DEA's Special Agent in charge of the operation, spoke to a local ABC affiliate after the raid.

All of the suspected illegal gang members are reported to have criminal and/or arrest records. Specifics of those records were not immediately released. What was evident was the cooperation between federal agencies in the execution of the search warrant. President Donald Trump had ordered cooperation between federal law enforcement agencies to assist ICE in illegal immigration enforcement. Both Trump and his border czar, Tom Homan, have identified gangs like TdA as a significant threat to the areas in which they operate.

There's a new sheriff in town, and he has illegal alien gangs like TdA in his sites.

Illegal gangs of criminals have been protected by the policies of sanctuary cities for far too long.

Those days are over as ICE and other federal agencies are crashing their party.  

