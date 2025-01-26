Party Crashers: DEA and ICE Take Nearly 50 Tren de Aragua Gang Members Into Federal Custody

In a joint operation with the ATF, ICE, and local law enforcement, DEA agents raided a party in a suburban Denver warehouse. Agents seized drugs, weapons, and cash and took nearly 50 suspected illegal gang members into custody.

The federal party crashers said the warehouse was being used as a makeshift nightclub where the notorious Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, or TdA, was hosting an invitation-only party.

#DEA agents, @HSIDenver @ERODenver @ATF_Denver & local partners conduct an early AM operation targeting drug trafficking & members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA). Drugs, weapons, and cash were seized in Adams County. Nearly 50 illegal aliens were taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/cyUJTk6rCH — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) January 26, 2025

All of the nearly 50 illegal aliens taken into custody are suspected of having ties to TdA.

An early AM raid of a makeshift nightclub in Adams County. #DEA, @ERODenver, @HSIDenver, @ATFHQ along w local partners seize drugs, cash, weapons.

This was invite-only - dozens connected to the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang were there.

This bus took away nearly 50 illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/hQDtonGW9Z — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) January 26, 2025

All are currently in ICE custody and are beyond the reach of Denver's sanctuary city protections.

Jonathan Pullen, the DEA's Special Agent in charge of the operation, spoke to a local ABC affiliate after the raid.

Denver, CO: Members of the Venezuelan Gang Tren- de-Aragua & Associates were Arrested Last Night While Hosting an Invitation-Only Party.



DEA & ICE Agents Surveilled & Ultimately Executed a Federal Search Warrant in the 6600 Block of N. Federal Blvd in Adams County.



The Raid… pic.twitter.com/5ugm8tToUZ — Tony Kambeitz (@Kambeitz9) January 26, 2025

All of the suspected illegal gang members are reported to have criminal and/or arrest records. Specifics of those records were not immediately released. What was evident was the cooperation between federal agencies in the execution of the search warrant. President Donald Trump had ordered cooperation between federal law enforcement agencies to assist ICE in illegal immigration enforcement. Both Trump and his border czar, Tom Homan, have identified gangs like TdA as a significant threat to the areas in which they operate.

@EndWokeness Finally, some real action on illegal immigration The Trump Administration is keeping its promises and making America safer by deporting hundreds of criminal aliens. No more hiding in our schools and churches for these lawbreakers. Great job, ICE! — The Scoop (@TheScoopUS) January 26, 2025

There's a new sheriff in town, and he has illegal alien gangs like TdA in his sites.

Party hard, win a place on DEA's dance card. — Jennifer Scalise (@JenniferScalis7) January 26, 2025

Illegal gangs of criminals have been protected by the policies of sanctuary cities for far too long.

Those days are over as ICE and other federal agencies are crashing their party.