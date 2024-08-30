RFK Jr's Pro-Trump Ad: 'Suffering From TDS? Independence Might Be Right For You'...
GASLIGHTING: Despite Video Evidence, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Denies State Has Venezuelan Gang Problem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on August 30, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

It must be nice to be a Democrat in America. It must be nice to know you can lie with impunity, govern horribly, and the media will still give you a pass because you have a (D) after your name.

You can even let gangs of violent illegal immigrants take over entire cities and the media will still run cover for you.

Yesterday, we told you about Venezuelan gangs -- armed and violent -- taking over apartment buildings in Aurora, Colorado.

There's video. 

And yet here's Democratic governor Jared Polis saying that stuff you see is just your imagination.

More from The New York Post:

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis dismissed anger over Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua taking over apartment buildings in the Denver suburb of Aurora, calling it “imagination” — despite video footage, police reports and the city’s mayor confirming it’s happening.

Polis’ press office offered the snarky statement Wednesday night in response to Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky — who told The Post the gang’s takeovers are tied to his policies.

“The Governor has already let the Mayor know that the State is ready to support the local police department with assistance from state troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation if needed,” Shelby Wieman, a spokesperson for the Democratic governor, told The Post.

“But, according to police intelligence this purported invasion is largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination.”

What a scumbag.

But completely on-brand for Democrats.

At the very least, a guy who signed several gun control bills into law might want to ask why illegal immigrants are carrying weapons openly, no?

Orwellian level stuff.

They do it because they get away with it.

He's special. He doesn't have to live with the terror of Venezuelan gangs.

BINGO.

And this is what they voted for.

It's incredible.

Don't believe the video.

They use Orwell as instruction manual, not a cautionary tale.

And here's video of a resident saying that Polis is lying:

Why is Polis ignoring her? Telling her this is her 'imagination'?

That sums it up.

