GASLIGHTING: Despite Video Evidence, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Denies State Has Venezuelan Gang Problem

It must be nice to be a Democrat in America. It must be nice to know you can lie with impunity, govern horribly, and the media will still give you a pass because you have a (D) after your name.

You can even let gangs of violent illegal immigrants take over entire cities and the media will still run cover for you.

Yesterday, we told you about Venezuelan gangs -- armed and violent -- taking over apartment buildings in Aurora, Colorado.

There's video.

And yet here's Democratic governor Jared Polis saying that stuff you see is just your imagination.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis dismisses migrant gang takeover of apartments as ‘imagination’ — despite video and the mayor confirming the truth https://t.co/os0FQyOPCl pic.twitter.com/f8FKcE72CP — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis dismissed anger over Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua taking over apartment buildings in the Denver suburb of Aurora, calling it “imagination” — despite video footage, police reports and the city’s mayor confirming it’s happening. Polis’ press office offered the snarky statement Wednesday night in response to Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky — who told The Post the gang’s takeovers are tied to his policies. “The Governor has already let the Mayor know that the State is ready to support the local police department with assistance from state troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation if needed,” Shelby Wieman, a spokesperson for the Democratic governor, told The Post. “But, according to police intelligence this purported invasion is largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination.”

What a scumbag.

Absolutely despicable how he is failing his constituents! — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) August 30, 2024

But completely on-brand for Democrats.

Should have told him it was a group of white supremacists hellbound on misgendering everyone and spreading misinformation that there's only 2 genders. — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) August 30, 2024

At the very least, a guy who signed several gun control bills into law might want to ask why illegal immigrants are carrying weapons openly, no?

"don't believe what your eyes see......" — Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) August 30, 2024

Orwellian level stuff.

The Democrat politicians lie with little effort and it is concerning. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 29, 2024

They do it because they get away with it.

He should move in there and let us know. Sick and tired of being lied to by Democrat leaders. — Always Looking for the Truth (@lehmanlaw) August 29, 2024

He's special. He doesn't have to live with the terror of Venezuelan gangs.

If they acknowledge the problem, they have to acknowledge the cause.



And the cause is something they want to continue doing https://t.co/hy2srAIKgy — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 29, 2024

BINGO.

You get what you vote for. https://t.co/YK1Lrf2kzd — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 30, 2024

And this is what they voted for.

It's incredible.

Don't believe the video.

The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.



George Orwell, 1984 https://t.co/QhtXaakCwf — 0mega6 (@noCinErik) August 30, 2024

They use Orwell as instruction manual, not a cautionary tale.

And here's video of a resident saying that Polis is lying:

“Polis wouldn’t last five minutes on this property,” says an Aurora resident who escaped from an apartment complex overrun by a Venezuelan gang. The resident SLAMS the governor of Colorado, whose office claimed that this gang invasion is largely a “figment of the local leaders’… pic.twitter.com/0LDPioFRMX — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 30, 2024

Why is Polis ignoring her? Telling her this is her 'imagination'?

So just to recap…



Border czar Kamala allowed hundreds of members of a violent Venezuelan gang to infiltrate our country.



Many went to Aurora, CO where they robbed gun stores then took control of apartment complexes and demanded tenants pay them rent and threatened to kiII… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 30, 2024

That sums it up.