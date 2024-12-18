Suspect Survey: Scott Jennings Battles Democrats Over Kamala’s Wrong Iowa Poll and Trump’s Lawsuit

Continuing Resolution Will Imprison You For Making Intimate Forgeries Using AI
Warren Squire  |  8:00 PM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Republican Scott Jennings was on CNN again battling Democrats who fear legacy media being held responsible for the lies and fake narratives it pushes. President-Elect Donald Trump is currently suing the Des Moines Register newspaper and pollster J. Ann Selzer for publishing an allegedly fake poll meant to influence the recent presidential election.

Check it out. (WATCH)

It’s not that the poll was wrong, but how much it was wrong. The poll was off by 16 points and showed Kamala favored to win Iowa by three points. The contention is the allegedly fake poll was published to influence voters and produce a fake media narrative to bolster Kamala’s flailing presidential campaign.

Commenters say it’s obvious what happened.

Jennings’s panel guests tried to frame the allegedly erroneous poll as a freedom of speech issue, not for what others claim it clearly appears to be.

Many were surprised to see Trump’s disgraced former attorney, Michael Cohen, on the panel.

Democrats on the panel don’t seem to understand that free speech does not protect speakers from the consequences of what one says. Especially, when it’s lies.

Trump says the Des Moines Register engaged in ‘brazen election interference.’ He’s seeking a jury trial and asking to be awarded determined damages times three. ABC News recently settled a defamation suit with Trump for $15 million.

