Suspect Survey: Scott Jennings Battles Democrats Over Kamala’s Wrong Iowa Poll and Trump’s Lawsuit

Republican Scott Jennings was on CNN again battling Democrats who fear legacy media being held responsible for the lies and fake narratives it pushes. President-Elect Donald Trump is currently suing the Des Moines Register newspaper and pollster J. Ann Selzer for publishing an allegedly fake poll meant to influence the recent presidential election.

Check it out. (WATCH)

JUST IN: CNN’s Scott Jennings causes entire panel to meltdown after he called out people accused of rigging polls like Ann Selzer.



The liberal panel members all just thought it was one big accident that pollster Ann Selzer was 16 points off in Iowa.



“It's not about the poll,… pic.twitter.com/SzBFRHAteY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 18, 2024

It’s not that the poll was wrong, but how much it was wrong. The poll was off by 16 points and showed Kamala favored to win Iowa by three points. The contention is the allegedly fake poll was published to influence voters and produce a fake media narrative to bolster Kamala’s flailing presidential campaign.

Commenters say it’s obvious what happened.

It's election interference. It's a crime. pic.twitter.com/UQYsjTAu67 — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) December 18, 2024

If a respected pollster is off by 16 points, they were 100% trying to influence the public. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 18, 2024

Yep - even if we give Selzer the benefit of the doubt, and posit that for some ‘statistical anomaly’ reason the poll came out 16 points off —



Selzer has pulled polls before. She could have looked at it, seen clearly that ‘something is wrong’, and pulled the poll from release. — Frankie Lee and Iron Maiden (@laurent_fourier) December 18, 2024

Jennings’s panel guests tried to frame the allegedly erroneous poll as a freedom of speech issue, not for what others claim it clearly appears to be.

Funny how the Liberals on the panel did everything but address the issue of a poll that was so erroneous but was heavily used -as legitimate- in the media narrative.



"No big deal", "GOP is against Free Speech" "GOP are just whiners." are their comeback arguments? Weeeak. — Donald Woods (@Weebork) December 18, 2024

Many were surprised to see Trump’s disgraced former attorney, Michael Cohen, on the panel.

Is that Michael Cohen???



Damn CNN will hire anyone — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) December 18, 2024

When Michael Cohen sounds like a voice of reason, your network has completely lost it. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 18, 2024

Every time I see Michael these images pop in my head. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oozrCAt8wb — Jen (@RUAwakeYet2) December 18, 2024

Democrats on the panel don’t seem to understand that free speech does not protect speakers from the consequences of what one says. Especially, when it’s lies.

Ds don't seem to understand that free speech doesn't protect defamation, libel, and fraud. If the pollster knowingly falsified information then that could be illegal.



And the thing is Ds don't disagree bc they don't then say "legalize it," but pivot to more strawmanning. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) December 18, 2024

Poll rigging or just a bad prediction job time will tell 🗳️🕰️ — Scrolling Hall of Fame (@ScrollingHOF) December 18, 2024

Trump says the Des Moines Register engaged in ‘brazen election interference.’ He’s seeking a jury trial and asking to be awarded determined damages times three. ABC News recently settled a defamation suit with Trump for $15 million.