Special: All of the Progressive Influencers Got to Meet Hunter Biden and Take...
Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s...
Electric Switch: Biden’s EPA Allows California to Ban New Gas Car Sales by...
VIP
Half-Million Dollar Grant Will Help Zoo 'Apply an Antiracist Lens'
Suspect Survey: Scott Jennings Battles Democrats Over Kamala’s Wrong Iowa Poll and Trump’s...
Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got...
VIP
Having Failed at Her Job, Sen. Gillibrand Makes Un-Democratic Push to Ratify the...
David Frum Explains He's 'Spent Most of the Past Year in Misery'
NOSEDIVE: CNN Ratings Plummet in Weeks Following Donald Trump's Reelection
Youthful Yammer: Gen Z Democrat Congressman Blames Elon Musk For Spending Bill’s Demise
'Stop Being a Weirdo': JD Vance's Advice to Whiny NYT Letter Writer Is...
Chad Pergram Reports How Elon Musk Might Have Just Doomed the Current Spending...
NO WORDS: Short-Term Spending Bill Would Fund State Department's Conservative Media Censor...
WEALTH TAX: Governor Jay Inslee Just Guaranteed EVERY Rich Washingtonian Will FLEE His...

Continuing Resolution Will Imprison You For Making Intimate Forgeries Using AI

Brett T.  |  9:15 PM on December 18, 2024
Twitter

We've already given so many examples of how the 1,500-page continuing resolution has nothing to do with keeping the government operating until March. We wanted to give this one special attention because someone went to a lot of work making an acronym for this act. Take for example the PATRIOT Act. The worst example we've seen so far comes from the January 6 select committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, who proposed stripping Donald Trump of his Secret Service detail with the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act, or the DISGRACED Act.

Advertisement

This continuing resolution includes something called the Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks Act, also known as the TAKE IT DOWN Act. Is this what congressional staffers get paid to do? Think up ridiculous acronyms? In short, you can be thrown in jail for two years for posting "nonconsensual intimate visual depictions." 

Recommended

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s Pardon)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Agreed.

What does this have to do with hurricane relief or aid to farmers? And what do either of those have to do with funding the government? Take all of this crap out and make it into individual bills.

***

Tags: PHOTOSHOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s Pardon)
Aaron Walker
Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got Their Way
Warren Squire
'Stop Being a Weirdo': JD Vance's Advice to Whiny NYT Letter Writer Is a Slice of Fried Gold
Amy Curtis
Suspect Survey: Scott Jennings Battles Democrats Over Kamala’s Wrong Iowa Poll and Trump’s Lawsuit
Warren Squire
WEALTH TAX: Governor Jay Inslee Just Guaranteed EVERY Rich Washingtonian Will FLEE His Tax-Happy State
Amy Curtis
Special: All of the Progressive Influencers Got to Meet Hunter Biden and Take Selfies
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s Pardon) Aaron Walker
Advertisement