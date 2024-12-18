Continuing Resolution Will Imprison You For Making Intimate Forgeries Using AI

We've already given so many examples of how the 1,500-page continuing resolution has nothing to do with keeping the government operating until March. We wanted to give this one special attention because someone went to a lot of work making an acronym for this act. Take for example the PATRIOT Act. The worst example we've seen so far comes from the January 6 select committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, who proposed stripping Donald Trump of his Secret Service detail with the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act, or the DISGRACED Act.

This continuing resolution includes something called the Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks Act, also known as the TAKE IT DOWN Act. Is this what congressional staffers get paid to do? Think up ridiculous acronyms? In short, you can be thrown in jail for two years for posting "nonconsensual intimate visual depictions."

Bad news guys. All those AOC/Boebert sexy AI images we've been enjoying?



The CR makes them illegal. You can go to jail for 2 years for those. Thanks, GOP!



The "Take it Down Act" pic.twitter.com/QmkbUZ3YrI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 18, 2024

Prior restraint of free speech.

Will fail catastrophically on first SCOTUS challenge. — BrowningMachine, Garbage Nazi! (@BrowningMachine) December 18, 2024

Gotta enjoy em while we got em! pic.twitter.com/AmlT8eXupQ — Pete the Cat (@PeteCatMN) December 18, 2024

Could you repost so I know what to avoid? — Chert Diggler (@fractheDevonian) December 18, 2024

Some laws are made to be broken...especially when the Grok watermark is in the bottom right corner pic.twitter.com/tcvimxJYBb — Filthy Heathen Kirk 🐊 🍊💇‍♂️ (@HeathenKirk) December 18, 2024

Um excuse me, it clearly says "nonconsensual" depictions. Do they look like they don't consent to you? pic.twitter.com/tmqWQsqfh1 — Phil Jenkins (@SushiComplaints) December 18, 2024

We need to pass a law making it illegal to name Acts after egregiously long acronyms. — David Frank Writes (@David_N_Frank) December 18, 2024

Agreed.

Parody is always protected. This cannot stand. — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) December 18, 2024

First they came for the sexy congresswomen images and I did nothing… — Mullet Matthew (@MattyBoySwag143) December 18, 2024

What does this have to do with hurricane relief or aid to farmers? And what do either of those have to do with funding the government? Take all of this crap out and make it into individual bills.

