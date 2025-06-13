PLOT TWIST! No Jessica, Mothers Helping Daughters Get Abortions Is NOT a Crime, but Guess What IS?

It comes as absolutely no surprise whatsoever that the left has been throwing a nearly three-year-long temper tantrum over Roe vs. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization (June 24th is the third anniversary), but no one has worked harder to churn out pro-abortion propaganda than Jessica Valenti. She is known for misleading information regarding women who have died in the recent past from legal abortions, and we respect her tenacity and consistency because it means more work for us here at Twitchy.

So, what is the latest misleading information from Jessica? It's a case out of Pennsylvania where a mother helped her teenage daughter dispose of her 20-week-old (about five months) child's body after an 'at-home' abortion.

Since the end of Roe, there have been at least three different criminal cases (that we know about) involving mothers helping their daughters.



That should tell you a lot about who Republicans are going after. https://t.co/7caCOhkW1Q — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) June 12, 2025

Now, Jessica has presented this case as simply a mother and daughter being arrested for an abortion ... an abortion that is legal in the state of Pennsylvania. According to the law, abortion remains legal up to 23 weeks and six days, and it is legal for a minor to obtain an abortion with parental consent. The Dobbs decision actually did not affect Pennsylvania's abortion laws at all. Dobbs only states that abortion laws can be determined by your individual state.

With a simple Google search, Jessica's narrative here completely falls apart. It was NOT the abortion that got this mother and daughter into legal trouble, it was what they did with the body of the child afterwards.

Per the CBS link cited by Jessica, 'Susquehanna police said after the baby boy was born in May 2024, the teen kept him in a box under a bed 'for at least 37 hours' before she and her mom buried his body in the backyard of their East Donegal Township home to hide the pregnancy.'

This writer is MADE of questions now. The main one being why did they feel the need to hide the pregnancy and abortion since there was no alleged crime committed? Second, why hang on to the body for over a day UNDER HER BED?

An autopsy of the child could not determine whether or not he was born alive, and police stated that the mother bought the abortion medication online 'against recommended instructions and without medical supervision.' Abortion medications are increasingly dangerous for the mother the further along she is in her pregnancy; they're typically only 'safe' (we use that word very loosely here) up to 77 days (11 weeks) after the first day of your last period according to even Planned Parenthood.

She followed up her first post with this:

More on this in tonight's newsletter, but please note that 1) this is happening in PA, and 2) one of the charges against the mother is "concealing the death of a child."



If you thought your pro-choice state didn't adhere to fetal personhood, guess again! — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) June 12, 2025

Well, let's be fair and honest here, the mother one hundred percent attempted to 'conceal the death of a child.' There is no way around this fact.

Fetal personhood laws played no role in this case. In Pennsylvania, there is no specific 'fetal personhood' laws, but various statutes and legal arguments implicitly address the legal status of a fetus, particularly in relation to abortion and other medical procedures.

This woman and her daughter violated those statutes, plus laws regarding disposal of human remains.

THAT was their crime. Not the pregnancy. Not the abortion. Full stop.

That’s not helping that’s teaching them to break the law. Why are you okay with that? — Ray-Ray Green (@Prolife_Texan__) June 13, 2025

You mean criminals? How dare they!!! — Mary The Grateful (@MaryTracy1101) June 13, 2025

Mothers helping their daughters kill their children? Vile — Sara Conner (@MySonIsNotJohn) June 13, 2025

If someone is an accomplice in a homicide, they should be charged. 🤷‍♀️ — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) June 13, 2025

It's worth noting that not all forms of homicide are illegal, and in this particular case, the district attorney said the two were not charged with criminal homicide because officials could not determine if the baby was born alive.

I guess not everyone agrees with that treating human remains as trash isn’t a crime.



These mothers are endangering their daughters with at home abortions that can cause their deaths. They are also complicit in the deaths of their own grandchildren. Victims they are not. pic.twitter.com/K2vfE4th19 — Grace with Grit (@Nora_TheGreat1) June 13, 2025

Common, and potentially serious, risks of the abortion pills (mifepristone and misoprostol) are 'retained products of conception' that can lead to sepsis, and hemorrhage (heavy bleeding). Other cases Jessica has attempted to tie to anti-abortion legislation are actually cases of women dying of these complications from taking abortion medication.

I am thoroughly disgusted. Three is too low a number.



Hell yes we're coming after your abortions! These will be prosecuted no less and no more than any other type of homicide.



Equality! — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) June 13, 2025

Do you know why the mother didn't take her daughter to a clinic?

Abortion is legal until 24 weeks in PA.

Was it money? Her husband?

Desperate people do desperate things. — Abortion Is Healthcare (@Stacy_g52) June 13, 2025

This writer honestly wondered the same thing. Per CBS:

Police's news release said Jones told her daughter she was afraid of being caught, texting her daughter that she was 'paranoid' people would find out. 'We're either going to get arrested or I'm gonna get divorced,' the mom texted her daughter, according to police.

This raises more questions than ever.

Per the authorities, the mom in this case is not charged with the abortion per se, but she IS charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and criminal conspiracy to conceal the death of a child. The child endangerment charge, however, is being applied to her own daughter and not the child she was pregnant with. See, the mother procured and administered the drugs to her minor daughter without a medical license, and as we are constantly told by abortion advocates, abortion is a medical procedure. Performing medical procedures without a medical license is a crime, and completely negligent.

Don't people like Jessica want abortions to be safe for the woman or girl who is seeking it out? Why would Jessica then support this kind of thing that has a known and documented history of harming and/or killing these women and girls when done outside of a doctor's care and supervision?

More from the article in Jessica's post:

Police began investigating in March 2025 after a witness provided police with pictures of the baby that the daughter had sent them. The photos, according to police, showed the baby shortly after birth lying inside a trash bag with the umbilical cord still attached. 'The juvenile defendant had sent pictures accompanied by text messages saying she was afraid to touch the newborn because he would still move on his own,' the news release said.

Seems criminal homicide charges may not be such a bad idea after all. We're just sayin'.

