'It's So Beautiful!' WATCH: Western 'March to Gaza' Leftists Mess Around in Egypt & Find Out in Real Time

With all of the negativity in the world right now, and there is a LOT, we all need a little pick-me-up, and this writer is happy to oblige you, Dear Readers.

As you know, on October 7th, 2023, Israel was viciously attacked with no warning or cause by Hamas terrorists. This has instigated an ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The woke left here in the U.S. has gone all in for Gaza and Palestine, openly calling for the destruction of Israel and we've coincidentally seen an uptick in antisemitic violence here on our own soil.

So sometimes it's just nice to see these ignorant, self-obsessed, entitled little jerks finally get a taste of the real world and find out in real time that their views may not actually be as popular or accepted as they're convinced that they are.

BREAKING: Egyptians are physically throwing out the Western leftists who showed up to “march to Gaza.”



This is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/HD0QPTW6FG — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 14, 2025

Hilarious, indeed! We've watched this video numerous times now, and it never ceases to tickle us.

Elon even chimed in, and in the elegant, yet succinct manner that he's so good at.

Hard life lesson there — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2025

The hope now is that these dorks LEARN that lesson and grow from it. But alas, they're leftists, so that's probably wishful thinking on this writer's part.

Pretty sure I somehow voted for this. pic.twitter.com/vMZDPjMfHB — Mario (@NerfFries) June 14, 2025

BREAKING: A federal judge in California has ruled the Egyptians must halt their aggression toward Western leftists — Ozark (@brOzarkENT) June 14, 2025

Someone just picked a whole dang field of whoopsie daisies.

Western leftists, for all the blather abt multiculturalism, have zero real understanding of other areas of the world and what those ppl do or don’t want or support. They just assume their own ideology overlays fine on all “oppressed” ppl. It does not. They have no respect for… https://t.co/DiPO1XlqnN — KeepCalmAndDrawl ☦️ (@FormerlyFormer) June 14, 2025

The post continues: 'They have no respect for actual *differences* in culture and thinking, and are astonished when they encounter it.'

Spot on. We could not have said this better. This is a common theme among American leftists in particular: The White Savior Complex. Woke white leftists here in the U.S. are all too eager to be offended on someone else's behalf. It's virtue signaling 101.

They believe they're standing up for these poor, oppressed Palestinian people, when the reality they do not want to face is that there is a reason why Egypt has a seven-and-a-half-mile long wall between themselves and Gaza. Egyptian authorities have stated in the past that no provisions are being made for displaced Palestinians.

Again: there is a reason for that, and the leftists in our midst cannot (or will not) grasp this.

I would like to offer all far-left “pro-Palestine” protesters/rioters an all expenses paid trip to the Middle East to show them how down with the cause you are https://t.co/DAyCMnBKRZ — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 14, 2025

Seconded.

The moment you realize that you really don't know that much about the world outside your door... https://t.co/KRKwGXApEk — DBG8492 (@dbg8492) June 14, 2025

Where's a good roof when you need one? https://t.co/2KoKTGp4ZA — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 14, 2025

Dark, but we love it for that.

I'm genuinely afraid for all the young Western people, especially nu queers, growing up with pro Palestine as part of their identity. They're gonna plan a very disappointing vacation someday https://t.co/2nZgNrnU6P — subtweetive streak (@simpleartfarmer) June 14, 2025

Do the members of 'Queers for Palestine' plan to travel to Gaza to show their support and solidarity? It may change their worldview DRASTICALLY. *Gestures to the 'roof' tweet*

Ending up in an Egyptian prison will be an excellent lesson for these idiots. https://t.co/F25zSexbW5 — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) June 14, 2025

They were actually dumb enough to go?! https://t.co/CkhuR8cLUA — Anne (@annelovesfilm) June 14, 2025

There's nothing more satisfying and amusing than watching someone mess around and then immediately find out. Inject it straight into our veins!

