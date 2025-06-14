Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name But Posters Have Even Better...
Gavin Newsom's Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake Over 'Weakness' Slam on Trump's Army...
PLOT TWIST! No Jessica, Mothers Helping Daughters Get Abortions Is NOT a Crime,...
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Charges of Smuggling Adults, Minors and...
Hoping for Rain: Tim Walz Compares the U.S. Army’s DC Parade Prep to...
NY Times' Spin on Sen. Padilla Getting Detained at Kristi Noem's Presser Is...
The Left Hates America. Help Us Celebrate It.
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!
Time Once Again to Play 'How the Media Framed This ICE Raid vs....
Joy Behar: Trump Planned His Birth to Coincide with 250th Anniversary of the...
And THERE It Is: Check Out the Email Alex Padilla Sent After Acting...
Politico Story About What Dems are 'Reclaiming' Makes It Clear Recent Optics Have...
OOPSIE! CNN's Own Legal Expert Destroys Democrats' Talking Points About Sen. Padilla Incid...
THAT'LL Show Trump! Chris Murphy QUICK to Side with Terrorists In Statement About...

'It's So Beautiful!' WATCH: Western 'March to Gaza' Leftists Mess Around in Egypt & Find Out in Real Time

Laura W. | 12:45 AM on June 14, 2025
gif

With all of the negativity in the world right now, and there is a LOT, we all need a little pick-me-up, and this writer is happy to oblige you, Dear Readers.

As you know, on October 7th, 2023, Israel was viciously attacked with no warning or cause by Hamas terrorists. This has instigated an ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The woke left here in the U.S. has gone all in for Gaza and Palestine, openly calling for the destruction of Israel and we've coincidentally seen an uptick in antisemitic violence here on our own soil.

Advertisement

So sometimes it's just nice to see these ignorant, self-obsessed, entitled little jerks finally get a taste of the real world and find out in real time that their views may not actually be as popular or accepted as they're convinced that they are.

Hilarious, indeed! We've watched this video numerous times now, and it never ceases to tickle us.

Elon even chimed in, and in the elegant, yet succinct manner that he's so good at.

The hope now is that these dorks LEARN that lesson and grow from it. But alas, they're leftists, so that's probably wishful thinking on this writer's part.

Someone just picked a whole dang field of whoopsie daisies.

Recommended

Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name But Posters Have Even Better ‘Worse’ Ones
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The post continues: 'They have no respect for actual *differences* in culture and thinking, and are astonished when they encounter it.'

Spot on. We could not have said this better. This is a common theme among American leftists in particular: The White Savior Complex. Woke white leftists here in the U.S. are all too eager to be offended on someone else's behalf. It's virtue signaling 101.

They believe they're standing up for these poor, oppressed Palestinian people, when the reality they do not want to face is that there is a reason why Egypt has a seven-and-a-half-mile long wall between themselves and Gaza. Egyptian authorities have stated in the past that no provisions are being made for displaced Palestinians.

Again: there is a reason for that, and the leftists in our midst cannot (or will not) grasp this.

Seconded.

Advertisement

Dark, but we love it for that.

Do the members of 'Queers for Palestine' plan to travel to Gaza to show their support and solidarity? It may change their worldview DRASTICALLY. *Gestures to the 'roof' tweet*

There's nothing more satisfying and amusing than watching someone mess around and then immediately find out. Inject it straight into our veins!

---------------------

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda. Help us continue exposing Democrats’ plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Advertisement
Tags: EGYPT GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name But Posters Have Even Better ‘Worse’ Ones
Warren Squire
PLOT TWIST! No Jessica, Mothers Helping Daughters Get Abortions Is NOT a Crime, but Guess What IS?
Laura W.
Gavin Newsom's Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake Over 'Weakness' Slam on Trump's Army Parade
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway Opens Can of WHOOP-A*S on Alexander Vindman for His 'EFF-U, Fascist' Kristi Noem Posts
Sam J.
OOPSIE! CNN's Own Legal Expert Destroys Democrats' Talking Points About Sen. Padilla Incident (Watch)
Sam J.
And THERE It Is: Check Out the Email Alex Padilla Sent After Acting Like Insane Jackass at Presser (Pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name But Posters Have Even Better ‘Worse’ Ones Warren Squire
Advertisement