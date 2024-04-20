January 6 Committee Chair Already Trying to Take Away Donald Trump's Secret Service Protection

The January 6 select committee, chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, has already found Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection. Now Thompson is already looking forward to Trump's conviction and introducing a bill that would strip Trump of his Secret Service protection. Get this clever name: the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act—or the DISGRACED Act. Get it?

Rep Bennie Thompson is trying to push to revoke President Trump's Secret Service protection.



The Democrats are doing to Trump what NO OTHER PRESIDENT in the HISTORY of America has ever been put through.



Non of what President Trump is going through is prosecution at all. This… pic.twitter.com/AFMlHEsurh — Laina Media (@media_laina) April 20, 2024

The Biden administration has already repeatedly denied Secret Service protection to candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and now they're looking forward to stripping Trump of his Secret Service detail. No, this isn't political at all.

You can smell their fear — Eliseo morales H (@EMH1183) April 20, 2024

They know what's on the horizon for them — Laina Media (@media_laina) April 20, 2024

It may not work out well for Bennie when he is tried for treason. — Me (@MeriHolm) April 20, 2024

And they’ll scream and cry when it gets done to them. — Ronin (@cwlongesquire) April 20, 2024

Democrats think we don't know they're scared shitless to lose power. #AmericaVoteTrump — MrSlippersMom (@MrSlippersMom) April 20, 2024

They hate Trump so much they want to see him die in prison. — Dick Jurgena (@EndOneParty) April 20, 2024

They really do.

