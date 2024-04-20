January 6 Committee Chair Already Trying to Take Away Donald Trump's Secret Service Protection

Axios: Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Requiring the Teaching of the 'Evils' of...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on April 20, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The January 6 select committee, chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, has already found Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection. Now Thompson is already looking forward to Trump's conviction and introducing a bill that would strip Trump of his Secret Service protection. Get this clever name: the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act—or the DISGRACED Act. Get it?

Rep Bennie Thompson is trying to push to revoke President Trump's Secret Service protection. 

The Democrats are doing to Trump what NO OTHER PRESIDENT in the HISTORY of America has ever been put through. 

None of what President Trump is going through is prosecution at all. This is PERSECUTION. The GOP are totally SPINELESS.

The Biden administration has already repeatedly denied Secret Service protection to candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and now they're looking forward to stripping Trump of his Secret Service detail. No, this isn't political at all.

They really do.

***


