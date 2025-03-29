Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History'

This video clip was posted by Aaron Rupar homunculus Acyn, so you know that he thought it made Vice President J.D. Vance look bad. Vance has recently been found to be "the most unliked new vice president in American history" and was called out for wearing a baseball cap while having dinner with Marines at Quanitco. (He didn't shave either.)

Advertisement

Vance: Our message to Denmark is very simple. You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland pic.twitter.com/oPCxA0nWNX — Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2025

And? Is this a signal that President Trump is going to invade Greenland?

"Democracy advocate" Fred Wellman was triggered:

Just disgusting behavior by the worst VP in modern history. https://t.co/d8ZJMYEiLz — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 28, 2025

Vance caught that and responded.

These people want to turn Europe into a permanent protectorate. The problem: if it was ever a good idea, it is simply not sustainable with $2 trillion in annual deficits. https://t.co/7FzdOppBD8 — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 29, 2025

BULLSEYE FROM JD VANCE.

These neocon fossils and globalist lapdogs don’t want peace, they want forever babysitting Europe on America’s dime while our own border’s being invaded and our debt clock explodes like a Claymore. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) March 29, 2025

Good point — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 29, 2025

Spot on — JayDan (@JayDanOfficial) March 29, 2025

Protectorates also make lousy allies if we actually have a fight on our hands.



When they are truly independent of the US, then we can be real friends and partners. — Tom (@taporroJ113) March 29, 2025

Europe needs to stand on its own two feet. We’re not their piggy bank. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) March 29, 2025

We have been for a long time — it took DOGE to remind the rest of the world just how much they depend on America's pocketbook.

What do we get from Europe? — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) March 29, 2025

When you realize that they are behaving precisely like adult children who are being cut off by their parents, you can empathize with them slightly more. — Frank Tucker (@realftucker) March 29, 2025

Europe has recently threatened to … start standing up for itself. Be our guest.

***