Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History'

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

This video clip was posted by Aaron Rupar homunculus Acyn, so you know that he thought it made Vice President J.D. Vance look bad. Vance has recently been found to be "the most unliked new vice president in American history" and was called out for wearing a baseball cap while having dinner with Marines at Quanitco. (He didn't shave either.)

And? Is this a signal that President Trump is going to invade Greenland?

"Democracy advocate" Fred Wellman was triggered:

Vance caught that and responded.

We have been for a long time — it took DOGE to remind the rest of the world just how much they depend on America's pocketbook.

Europe has recently threatened to … start standing up for itself. Be our guest.

***

Tags: J.D. VANCE GREENLAND

