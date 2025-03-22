MIC DROP: SecDef Pete Hegseth Has an Assignment for 'She/They' Judge Giving Orders...
Illegal Immigrant Set Loose in U.S. by Biden-Harris Admin Wound Up Murdering Georgia...
Eric Swalwell Gets BODY SLAMMED for Claiming Linda McMahon Will Make College Unaffordable
Sen. Chuck Grassley Shows GOPers the Proper Way to Greet Screeching Paid Agitators...
Dana Carvey’s Hilarious Biden Dementia Slam on Maher Lands Like a Cognitive Collapse...
Here Are the Reasons Rosie O'Donnell Thinks Trump Probably Didn't Really Win the...
Palestinian Journalist Posts Lie-Filled Anti-Israel Screed That's Rendered Invalid by Her...
'Good Move': Watch Scott Jennings React to President Trump Revoking Democrats' Security Cl...
Rob Schneider Thanks Disney for What Their Latest Film Might Accomplish
Trump Announces Production of Next Gen Fighter: Introducing The F-47
VIP
This Quote From an Australian Official Slamming Trump for Halting University Grants Is...
REVOKED: President Trump Strips Security Clearances From LONG List of Dems Including Hilla...
'Please Let This Be True'! James Woods and Others Spot a Winning (Nudge...
Victor Davis Hanson Says Anti-Musk Domestic Terrorism is Building to a ‘Crescendo of...

According to ‘New Data,’ JD Vance Is the Most Unliked New VP in American History

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on March 22, 2025
Twitchy

Wow – most disliked in American history. Just how far back does this data go?

Back in November, a survey of 23,000 people showed that J.D. Vance was the only candidate to end the campaign with a positive score in favorability — 92 percent favorable by Donald Trump voters. He's even the source of great memes, like "I don't really care, Margaret," targeted at CBS News' Margaret Brennan after she interviewed him on "Face the Nation."

Advertisement

But according to "No Lie" with Brian Tyler Cohen, Vance is "officially" the most disliked new vice president in American history.

Coehn's source? Washington Monthly. Bill Scher writes, "The public isn’t taking to his obnoxious style, which bodes well for politics in the post-Trump era."

A Vance ‘28 campaign, I suspect, will be bogged down with immense baggage from his current stint in the public sector, without the ability to lean on any record of success in the private sector—save for a profitable book with a message that has no resemblance to anything Vance peddles today. If Trump taps a namesake to carry on his legacy, Vance will lose out on the party’s MAGA base. If Trump’s presidency is deeply unpopular by 2028, maybe a growing faction of Republican voters will want to turn the page on Trump, but Vance would be in no position to win their favor. 

More important than what this all means for Vance’s career prospects is what this all means for the fabric of American politics. Many understandably fear that Trump has so permanently warped our politics that even once he is off the stage, extreme dishonesty and disparagement will continue to be the coin of the realm. But if that were so, Vance’s attempt to replicate the Trump style would resonate more with the public. Instead, Vance is slightly more unpopular than the president, who is getting more unpopular by the day.

Recommended

MIC DROP: SecDef Pete Hegseth Has an Assignment for 'She/They' Judge Giving Orders to the Pentagon
Doug P.
Advertisement

More unpopular by the day? The last we checked, 70 percent of voters agreed that Trump was following through on his campaign promises.

Oh, and by the way, American history started when Dan Quayle was vice president.

He's a master at dealing with hostile media.

There it is.

Advertisement

Apparently, some people didn't like when he was "rude" to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

NewsWire picked up on the story:

Advertisement

He'd better get his favorability numbers up if he challenges AOC in 2028.

By the way, the Democrats' favorability is about 29 percent.

***

Tags: POLLS VICE PRESIDENT J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MIC DROP: SecDef Pete Hegseth Has an Assignment for 'She/They' Judge Giving Orders to the Pentagon
Doug P.
Dana Carvey’s Hilarious Biden Dementia Slam on Maher Lands Like a Cognitive Collapse Mic Drop (WATCH)
justmindy
Sen. Chuck Grassley Shows GOPers the Proper Way to Greet Screeching Paid Agitators at Town Halls
Doug P.
Eric Swalwell Gets BODY SLAMMED for Claiming Linda McMahon Will Make College Unaffordable
Amy Curtis
'Good Move': Watch Scott Jennings React to President Trump Revoking Democrats' Security Clearances
Amy Curtis
Illegal Immigrant Set Loose in U.S. by Biden-Harris Admin Wound Up Murdering Georgia Grandmother
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MIC DROP: SecDef Pete Hegseth Has an Assignment for 'She/They' Judge Giving Orders to the Pentagon Doug P.
Advertisement