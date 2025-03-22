According to ‘New Data,’ JD Vance Is the Most Unliked New VP in American History

Wow – most disliked in American history. Just how far back does this data go?

Back in November, a survey of 23,000 people showed that J.D. Vance was the only candidate to end the campaign with a positive score in favorability — 92 percent favorable by Donald Trump voters. He's even the source of great memes, like "I don't really care, Margaret," targeted at CBS News' Margaret Brennan after she interviewed him on "Face the Nation."

Advertisement

But according to "No Lie" with Brian Tyler Cohen, Vance is "officially" the most disliked new vice president in American history.

JD Vance is now officially the most disliked new Vice President in American history, according to new data. pic.twitter.com/mkD93Nu1D1 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 21, 2025

Coehn's source? Washington Monthly. Bill Scher writes, "The public isn’t taking to his obnoxious style, which bodes well for politics in the post-Trump era."

A Vance ‘28 campaign, I suspect, will be bogged down with immense baggage from his current stint in the public sector, without the ability to lean on any record of success in the private sector—save for a profitable book with a message that has no resemblance to anything Vance peddles today. If Trump taps a namesake to carry on his legacy, Vance will lose out on the party’s MAGA base. If Trump’s presidency is deeply unpopular by 2028, maybe a growing faction of Republican voters will want to turn the page on Trump, but Vance would be in no position to win their favor. More important than what this all means for Vance’s career prospects is what this all means for the fabric of American politics. Many understandably fear that Trump has so permanently warped our politics that even once he is off the stage, extreme dishonesty and disparagement will continue to be the coin of the realm. But if that were so, Vance’s attempt to replicate the Trump style would resonate more with the public. Instead, Vance is slightly more unpopular than the president, who is getting more unpopular by the day.

More unpopular by the day? The last we checked, 70 percent of voters agreed that Trump was following through on his campaign promises.

Oh, and by the way, American history started when Dan Quayle was vice president.

So then explain why Kamala didn't win? — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) March 21, 2025

Americans love him, the far left woke fascists not so much — Biker Joe (@jjskup67) March 21, 2025

The most bogus psyop yet. — Proton (@Proton4634) March 22, 2025

Hated by the same people who hated him before he became VP? I would agree. However, to suggest JD Vance is not well-liked by moderates and MAGA? Complete and utter nonsense — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) March 21, 2025

I’m surprised. I was totally against him as VP, but I was wrong. I think he’s been fantastic. I really like him now. — Born free Taxed to ☠️ (@AckTeacher) March 22, 2025

He's a master at dealing with hostile media.

Is the data in the room with us now?



Twitter isn’t real life. — James 🔕 (@the_jame) March 22, 2025

Washington Monthly strikes again 😂 pic.twitter.com/S7gIYix9k5 — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) March 21, 2025

There it is.

To the contrary, I think @JDVance is one of the most immediately and enduringly respected VPs in my lifetime. A perfect complement and successor to @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/f1xhKLyt3O — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) March 22, 2025

Advertisement

100%. My favorite VP of my lifetime. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 22, 2025

I asked Grok about it . Turns out those ratings come from mostly left leaning sites like 538. — Rabid (@Rabid8264) March 22, 2025

Love it! Everyday that passes, VP Vance is gaining my support for 2028.



The media can’t stand the thought of this. https://t.co/mwVCwZev2c — Billy Rhodes 🇺🇸 (@Bill_Rhodes54) March 22, 2025

@JDVance is my favorite @vp of the last 100 years - by far. — tjefferson76 (@tjefferson76308) March 22, 2025

Apparently, some people didn't like when he was "rude" to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

NewsWire picked up on the story:

He’s the GOAT! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 22, 2025

Absolutely not. Vance will go down as one of the strongest VPs ever!



Come 2028, few will realistically challenge him, especially not the usual establishment players. — Hank™ (@HANKonX) March 22, 2025

"We polled all of DC and they hate him!" type vibes — I'mma Duck (@imgoingtoduck) March 22, 2025

Washington Monthly: J.D. Vance is the most disliked new VP in history.

Everyone else: pic.twitter.com/lw3eTTzppW — Nonickname Steve (@NonicknameTX) March 22, 2025

The rest of America disagrees.



He's the best VP we've ever seen. — B25Roman (@B25Roman) March 22, 2025

Advertisement

Give me a break. Other VPs are never even seen. There's no comparison. JD Vance will go down in history as the VP that changed the title. — GigiS_in_Tx (@GigiisTx1968) March 22, 2025

He'd better get his favorability numbers up if he challenges AOC in 2028.

By the way, the Democrats' favorability is about 29 percent.

***