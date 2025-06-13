WaPo Reports Trump and Hegseth Have Been 'Quick to Take Credit' for Military Recruiting Surge BUT...

Recruitment for the U.S. military has been on the rise for the last few months, and that includes the "enormous gains" for the Army:

The Army is poised to easily hit its recruiting target this year as the service has made enormous gains in filling the ranks ahead of its traditional summer rush of new enlistments. As of last week, the Army had enlisted 51,837 recruits, or 85% of its 61,000 target for fiscal 2025, according service data provided to Military.com. A significant portion of that total -- roughly 14,000 -- comes from the service's delayed-entry program, or DEP, which is composed of recruits who signed up last year but are only now shipping out to basic training. The Army has the rest of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, to hit its recruiting quota.

Advertisement

Enter the Washington Post, which explains the sudden increase with a "it's complicated" spin:

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have been quick to take credit for the recruiting surge of 61,000 new recruits into the Army.



Hegseth described a “morale shift” starting at Trump’s inauguration. https://t.co/yQAuBxlfyY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 13, 2025

Trump and Hegseth have been "quick to take credit"? Maybe because there's a reason for that:

That is so weird that they would take credit for something that they are 100% responsible for. #Journalisming. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 13, 2025

Instead, the Post's sub headline is this: "The Army is celebrating a surge in new recruits, but officials and experts say there are multiple factors at play beyond a change in administrations."

Ah yes, when have "the experts" ever tried to steer us in the wrong direction?

They have been “quick to take credit” because they are the ones wholly responsible for this success.



“Journalism”



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/YVr0upK3sS — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 13, 2025

It's really a lot simpler than the Post wants people to believe.

Military doesn't like leaders who kill them in a surrender. — Toni Gering (@ToniGering) June 13, 2025

Or put woke and DEI policies in place while worrying about making the next war "climate friendly."

Yeah I can't possibly imagine why a change in administrations might be popular with those inclined to join the military. https://t.co/GKfreDmfjM pic.twitter.com/PYuwnSdOvg — Dan Minucci (@HouseofMourthia) June 13, 2025

The previous administration was a disaster on multiple levels and everybody knew it.