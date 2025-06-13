OOPSIE! CNN's Own Legal Expert Destroys Democrats' Talking Points About Sen. Padilla Incid...
WaPo Reports Trump and Hegseth Have Been 'Quick to Take Credit' for Military Recruiting Surge BUT...

Doug P. | 11:49 AM on June 13, 2025
Meme screenshot

Recruitment for the U.S. military has been on the rise for the last few months, and that includes the "enormous gains" for the Army:

The Army is poised to easily hit its recruiting target this year as the service has made enormous gains in filling the ranks ahead of its traditional summer rush of new enlistments. 

As of last week, the Army had enlisted 51,837 recruits, or 85% of its 61,000 target for fiscal 2025, according service data provided to Military.com. A significant portion of that total -- roughly 14,000 -- comes from the service's delayed-entry program, or DEP, which is composed of recruits who signed up last year but are only now shipping out to basic training. The Army has the rest of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, to hit its recruiting quota.

Enter the Washington Post, which explains the sudden increase with a "it's complicated" spin: 

Trump and Hegseth have been "quick to take credit"? Maybe because there's a reason for that:

Instead, the Post's sub headline is this: "The Army is celebrating a surge in new recruits, but officials and experts say there are multiple factors at play beyond a change in administrations."

Ah yes, when have "the experts" ever tried to steer us in the wrong direction?

It's really a lot simpler than the Post wants people to believe. 

Or put woke and DEI policies in place while worrying about making the next war "climate friendly." 

The previous administration was a disaster on multiple levels and everybody knew it. 

