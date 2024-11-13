From Weird to Winner: J.D. Vance Ends Campaign As ONLY Candidate With Positive Favorability

'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This writer admits she had some reservations about J.D. Vance when Donald Trump announced him as his running mate. But those concerns quickly gave way to really liking Vance.

He grew up dirt poor and worked his way through college in Ohio and law school at Yale, he was a Marine, and he's a fellow Catholic and family man.

The Left tried to smear him as weird, guilt tripped him for getting out of Ohio to better his life (and ignoring that he returned to represent his home state), and made up bizarre lies about him for political points.

Despite all of it, Vance stayed the course and ended up not only winning the vice presidency, but he's the only candidate on either ticket with positive favorability:

Just incredible.

He really is.

This will mean nothing to Vance, but this writer is proud of how he handled things.

Really speaks to his character.

Now there's a weirdo.

Seriously.

We have to remember the media lie to us, so when they started attacking Vance as a 'bad pick', we should have ignored them right out of the gate.

All of this.

Bingo.

We agree wholeheartedly.

Right. Pot, meet kettle and all that.

It sure did.

Never been happier to be wrong.

