From Weird to Winner: J.D. Vance Ends Campaign As ONLY Candidate With Positive Favorability

This writer admits she had some reservations about J.D. Vance when Donald Trump announced him as his running mate. But those concerns quickly gave way to really liking Vance.

Advertisement

He grew up dirt poor and worked his way through college in Ohio and law school at Yale, he was a Marine, and he's a fellow Catholic and family man.

The Left tried to smear him as weird, guilt tripped him for getting out of Ohio to better his life (and ignoring that he returned to represent his home state), and made up bizarre lies about him for political points.

Despite all of it, Vance stayed the course and ended up not only winning the vice presidency, but he's the only candidate on either ticket with positive favorability:

How it started / How it's going for JD Vance. He entered the race with the worst favorability ratings of any VP pick in the modern polling era. He ended the campaign as the *only* candidate on either major ticket with a *positive* favorability score among the electorate.… pic.twitter.com/hFxg5V6bOU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 13, 2024

Just incredible.

Big redemption story from calling Republican voters garbage during the primary.



By far the most relatable person on either ticket. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 13, 2024

He really is.

He did a great job during the campaign. He dispelled the “weird” nonsense the Dems through at him and became the most relatable candidate. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 13, 2024

This will mean nothing to Vance, but this writer is proud of how he handled things.

Really speaks to his character.

It's almost as if the attacks on him backfired once he eviscerated Walz. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 13, 2024

Now there's a weirdo.

Seriously.

One of the biggest gaslighting themes this election cycle was the spin JD Vance was a terrible pick, a fraud, a drag on the campaign, and ‘weird.’ That was pushed by corporate media and NeverTrumpers supposedly driven by speaking ‘truth over party.’



It ended up being a litmus… — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) November 13, 2024

We have to remember the media lie to us, so when they started attacking Vance as a 'bad pick', we should have ignored them right out of the gate.

We knew it from the start - he's exceptionally skilled as a politician, but more importantly, is a kind, decent human being, with the human magnetism that draws people to him. — Tony Schroeder (@schroedertony) November 13, 2024

All of this.

Because the guy is normal.



Except he's extremely intelligent and articulate but sill normal.



Which isn't normal. — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) November 13, 2024

Bingo.

For lack of a better word, JD is a mensch. A guy, born in the worst circumstances, who proved that he could be a success in academia, business, family life and now political leadership. Love listening to him speak, his intelligence, calm thoughtfulness, logic, and common sense.… — Dr. Henry Silverman (@PropagandaBuff) November 13, 2024

Advertisement

We agree wholeheartedly.

A lot of things I disagree with Vance on, but calling him "weird" really was an odd choice—especially when the job of saying it was given to Tim Walz, who is truly one of the weirdest people I've ever seen on a presidential ticket. https://t.co/iS4ZDZaGUH — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 13, 2024

Right. Pot, meet kettle and all that.

I knew he was a good communicator, but he surpassed even what I'd seen in the past. The gulf between what the press and Ds told people they were going to see and what they saw was so wide, it further fueled a Y'all Are Full of S**t electorate. https://t.co/ZI1SnDbXCV — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 13, 2024

It sure did.

I gotta admit, I got Vance completely wrong. Thought he was a bad pick but he proved to be stellar after the first week or so. Especially in adversarial interviews/on the debate stage https://t.co/msMdswdqwd — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 13, 2024

Never been happier to be wrong.