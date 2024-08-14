Have They Seen His Record? Democrats' Attempt to Elevate Walz Over 'Weird' BACKFIRES BIG TIME

Remember when the Left said the rollout of JD Vance as Trump's running mate was a disaster? That Trump was going to replace him on the ticket because it was so bad?

All the Left had on Vance was this vague accusation that Vance is 'weird', and the completely made up story that he had sex with a couch.

Meanwhile, nary a day has gone by without some new, awful story about Walz. Whether it's his military service record that he lied about, or his catering to radical Islamists, his wife basking in the scent of small businesses burning (as Walz did nothing), or his ordering police to shoot paintballs at citizens for the 'crime' of sitting on their porch during lockdowns, the hits keep coming.

When they go weird, we go Walz. pic.twitter.com/rpvESIRdSa — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 14, 2024

This is also the guy who said socialism is 'neighborliness' and set up a snitch line for those neighbors to tattle on one another during COVID.

Given all of that, we'll take weird over Walz any day of the week.

You can’t be serious 🤦‍♂️ — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) August 14, 2024

Oh, but they are.

Imagine posting this garbage and calling others weird — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) August 14, 2024

The irony may be lost on them, but it's not lost on us.

His legs are weird. What is he doing there?



Also, I can hear Kamala's Cackle from this still image. How is that possible? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 14, 2024

Because it's all she does.

When they go pro family we go stolen valor — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 14, 2024

Stolen valor and socialism. What a winning combo.

You mean you run away with your yellow tail between your legs and then lie for the next 20 years that you went to war?



Weird. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 14, 2024

Heh.

Walz didn’t go when his men did https://t.co/yxsWlOeN0L — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 14, 2024

No, he did not.

Retire early to avoid responsibility and conflict? https://t.co/8CwJOZD9Zf — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 14, 2024

We wish they'd retire early.

Yeah lying about your military record and trying to force young boys to menstruate is just business as usual for the average American https://t.co/NvYm5HewfD — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) August 14, 2024

Yeah, putting tampons in the boys' bathroom is totally not weird or anything.

I really love this narrative they've chosen that implies that 1) they are not weird, and 2) that weird is a soul-crushing insult.



But... the Democrat electorate is a true monolith of raging stupidity. So it works for them. https://t.co/TUMZkj7unk — Annie Opeley (@Aaaannieway_No) August 14, 2024

They're basically middle schoolers, but it works with the Democratic Party base.

Is this a parody account?

This is a parody of the Democrats account right? https://t.co/0ywf1A7bFR — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 14, 2024

We wish.

Probably want to bookmark this post https://t.co/mzA5jlMIZ4 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 14, 2024

Oh, it's bookmarked.

It's amazing how much of a vapid issue free campaign Kamala Harris is running. Donald Trump is doing unscripted 2 hour long interviews on issues & Harris is hiding from the press & sending mean girl tweets. https://t.co/UZbNXa6IFG — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) August 14, 2024

What do you expect from the 'vibes' campaign?