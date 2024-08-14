Breaking: Hackers Claim to Have Stolen EVERY American's Social Security Number
Have They Seen His Record? Democrats' Attempt to Elevate Walz Over 'Weird' BACKFIRES BIG TIME

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Remember when the Left said the rollout of JD Vance as Trump's running mate was a disaster? That Trump was going to replace him on the ticket because it was so bad?

All the Left had on Vance was this vague accusation that Vance is 'weird', and the completely made up story that he had sex with a couch.

Meanwhile, nary a day has gone by without some new, awful story about Walz. Whether it's his military service record that he lied about, or his catering to radical Islamists, his wife basking in the scent of small businesses burning (as Walz did nothing), or his ordering police to shoot paintballs at citizens for the 'crime' of sitting on their porch during lockdowns, the hits keep coming.

This is also the guy who said socialism is 'neighborliness' and set up a snitch line for those neighbors to tattle on one another during COVID.

Given all of that, we'll take weird over Walz any day of the week.

Oh, but they are.

The irony may be lost on them, but it's not lost on us.

Because it's all she does.

Stolen valor and socialism. What a winning combo.

Heh.

No, he did not.

We wish they'd retire early.

Yeah, putting tampons in the boys' bathroom is totally not weird or anything.

They're basically middle schoolers, but it works with the Democratic Party base.

We wish.

Oh, it's bookmarked.

What do you expect from the 'vibes' campaign?

