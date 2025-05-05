THIS Is What We Voted For: Team Trump Releases Two EXCELLENT Ads Promoting 'Made In the USA' Economy

Donald Trump likes to have fun on social media, and we have no problem with that. It's kind of refreshing. Over the weekend, he caused a huge kerfuffle on the left when he posted a pretty funny meme of himself as the next Pope.

Advertisement

His next meme that he posted on Star Wars Day yesterday was a little more on the cringey side than the funny side, but hey, not even Kirby Puckett ever batted 1.000, after all.

Trolling on X and Truth Social aside, President Trump surely has noticed that his polling numbers have dipped recently, most likely due to the entire legacy media providing nothing but dishonest and negative coverage of him and his administration 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Everything that Trump wants to accomplish in his second term, however, hinges on one thing: a strong, growing, and robust economy. If he can deliver that, he will be able to deliver on deportations, reducing the size of government, even changing the culture in America. If the economy doesn't do well, everything else will stall out as well.

Trump's communications team in the White House knows this. And they know they'll never get a fair shake from legacy media outlets. So, as usual, they are taking the message to the American people directly. This morning, the President took a break from his trolling to launch two outstanding new ads that were focused squarely on delivering that strong economy.

Here is the first:

Trump's tariff policies are controversial even on the right. But this ad frames the argument where Trump wants it to be: on America First and on American workers. The ad then transitions into results, with citations of lower fuel and energy costs as well as lower inflation, lower grocery costs, lower mortgage rates, and more.

The next ad frames that message of success from another angle, showing the massive investments that businesses are starting to make in America after only 100 days of this administration.

The message here is clear: businesses believe in 'America First' and they're putting their money where their mouths are on that promise.

Even though most of the American media would never promote the results the administration is achieving, the ads also use media citations to demonstrate that even they can't hide the successes.

This is what I voted for! — joshua steinman (🇺🇸,🇺🇸) (@JoshuaSteinman) May 5, 2025

This is what 78 million Americans voted for.

The answer is simple, make products in America or be taxed for making them elsewhere.



America has the ability and knowledge to make everything.



We have the resources.



Make it in America.



We are the best. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 5, 2025

'Made in the USA' used to be a point of pride, and Trump clearly wants to make it one again.

I’m at work, making my own life great again. I’m watching this on mute. I’m seeing American flags and it seems aggressively pro-industry. It makes me smile. That’s all I needed, really. — Grigori (@grigoricross) May 5, 2025

All of the patriotic symbolism and imagery is not in there by accident.

Advertisement

It's a great juxtaposition in both ads that they are simultaneously aspirational and demonstrative of early results.

Sounds like we have a lot of jobs coming to America's private sector and a lot of a jobs leaving the government sector.



Isn't this a good thing??? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 5, 2025

No, it's not a good thing.

It's a GREAT thing.

Dang, $8,000,000,000,000 pledged to bringing industry back to the USA? That sounds promising yea? https://t.co/88TYWVSqY4 — MassStash™ (@MassStash) May 5, 2025

It sounds VERY promising. And we should be hearing about it a lot more often.

The business of America is Business! https://t.co/EDRZRr41Fw — Daniel Perez (@danielpereztwo) May 5, 2025

We're not sure, but we don't think Trump has ever named Calvin Coolidge as one of his favorite Presidents.

But he probably should, since his current administration very much resembles one of Coolidge's most memorable statements:

'If the federal government should go out of existence, the common run of people would not detect the difference in the affairs of their daily life for a considerable amount of time.'

Man, we love Silent Cal.

The fact that the corporate press does not cover this is borderline criminal. This is quality jobs. This is opportunity. This is revenue and production. This is national security.



There is nothing bad to be found here which is precisely why the corporate media won't cover it. — K. Scott Piel (@spiel2001) May 5, 2025

Of course, they'll never cover it. And yes, that is why no one trusts the media anymore.

Advertisement

But kudos to Trump's team for knowing that and getting the message out anyway.

Donald Trump is returning Manufacturing to the USA as promised. Welcome to the Golden Age America — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 5, 2025

We're here for it!

Ultimately, these are political ads. We get that. Of course, they are going to paint everything in the most colorful light possible. But President Trump has a strong communications team this time around in the Oval Office. We're happy to see that he is putting them to good use.

Not that we don't mind a hilarious meme or two from time to time, or Trump using his social media platform to demolish Democrats. Those posts are a lot of fun. But we need more of this, too.

Even though James Carville is certifiably crazy these days, he was absolutely right back in the 90s when he said, 'It's the economy, stupid.'

It was true then, and it's true today.

It's good to know that Team Trump gets that. We hope they deliver a lot more in the weeks and months to come about how 'America First' means a booming, enduring economy.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.