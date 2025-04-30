'We Missed the Story': Stephen Miller Drags the Media for Four Years of...
Mortgage Fraud? Letitia James Says She’s the Next Stop on Trump’s ‘Revenge Tour’...
Tears of a Clown: Diminutive Dem Shri Thanedar Wigs Out Over Suspended and...
Who They Are: New Mexico Democrat Brags He Voted AGAINST Laken Riley Act,...

Pete Hegseth Challenges Other Trump Allies to Match His 'PERFECT SCORE' With the Hack Media

Doug P. | 11:10 AM on April 30, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump's second term in office has reached the 100 day mark, and surprisingly enough the corporate media coverage has been totally honest and objective.

Just kidding!

A Media Research Center analysis found that nearly all network news stories about Trump, his Cabinet members and others were negative (100 percent of the stories about Pete Hegseth were negative):

While the overall “DOGE” effort received mostly bad press on the networks (see above), Musk personally faced equally harsh attacks. Regarding Musk’s request that federal employees explain their accomplishments, one IRS worker vented to CBS on February 24: “This is just another step in the demonization and harassment of employees who have only worked to serve the American people.” 

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., was bombarded with 56 negative comments, vs. just seven positive ones (89% negative press). That’s better than the “honeymoon” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth received from the networks: 40 negative comments without a single positive statement, for a 100% negative spin score. 

Collectively, the President’s “National Security Team” faced equally awful coverage following the revelations that sensitive information about the U.S. attack on Houthi terrorists in Yemen was posted to a non-government Signal chat group. Out of the 50 nonpartisan evaluations of the “National Security Team” related to the incident, all 50 — 100% — were negative. 

'We Missed the Story': Stephen Miller Drags the Media for Four Years of Hiding Biden's Senility
Grateful Calvin
Hegseth took the media's dishonor as a badge of honor and made a challenge to others involved in the Trump administration: 

"You gotta pump those numbers up, those are rookie numbers."

The head of the White House Correspondents' Association recently claimed that the media is not the "enemy of the people" but the reality says otherwise. 

He's definitely right over the target and the hack media know it.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

