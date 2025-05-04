Pro-Abort Kathy Hochul, Who Said the Vax Is God's Will, Is 'Deeply Offended' by Trump Pope Meme

It must be miserable to be a leftist. You're never allowed to laugh at anything, you must always keep finding new ways to be offended, and if Donald Trump even breathes, you have to pretend like the apocalypse is upon us.

This weekend, when the X account of The White House posted a meme of President Trump as the next Pope, there was a mixed reaction on the right. Some thought the joke was hilarious, while others suggested it was a little inappropriate. (For the record, this writer falls into the first camp, since it was pretty harmless.)

Over on the left, though ... whoo, boy! We haven't seen Democrats this apoplectic with outrage since ... well, since yesterday.

Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath tried (and failed) to spark fury among Catholics over the joke. And then Bill Kristol -- who never met a useless war he didn't love to send other people's children off to die in -- thought he could scold Vice President JD Vance about it. Not likely. Vance's comeback to Kristol was epic.

Meanwhile, yesterday afternoon, New York Governor Kathy Hochul took it upon herself to speak for all Catholics by calling the meme 'deeply offensive.'

This is deeply offensive to me and to my fellow Catholics around the world as we continue to mourn our beloved Pope Francis. https://t.co/i3Uv3zjwdT — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 3, 2025

Hang on a second while we fix our eyes, which have rolled all the way into the backs of our heads.

The feigned outrage from Hochul is particularly ironic, however. This was not the first time that she claimed to be the spokesperson for an entire religion. In fact, Twitchy readers will recall during COVID when Hochul claimed that vaccines were 'God's will,' that pro-vaxxers were her 'apostles,' and that getting an experimental, ineffectual shot was emulating Jesus.

'Yes, I know you’re vaccinated, you’re the smart ones, but you know, there are people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants,' Hochul said at a Christian Cultural Center service. 'You know, this, you know who they are. I need you to be my apostles, I need you to go out and talk about it and say, we owe this to each other. We love each other. Jesus taught us to love one another. And how do you show that love, but to care about each other enough to say, please get vaccinated because I love you.'

Yikes.

At least Trump was joking with his meme. Hochul was dead serious with her COVID blasphemy. We know that because she proceeded to fire anyone and everyone she could who refused to inject 'God's will' into their arms.

Four years later, no one was buying her pearl clutching this weekend over the Pope meme, particularly since she never said a word when fellow Democrat governor Gretchen Whitmer openly mocked the Sacrament of Communion with a Dorito.

Oh you are deeply offended, are you. https://t.co/iX5TIAYwdE pic.twitter.com/mbFocZlZzJ — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 3, 2025

Huh. Hochul never mentioned how that might be 'deeply offensive' to Catholics.

Weird.

If they did, they would no longer be Democrats.

People on X noticed another minor problem with Hochul claiming to be a 'devout Catholic' to justify her condemnation of Trump.

Whoops.

Uh-oh. We're not scholars on the subject here, but we're pretty sure the Catholic church takes a dimmer view about supporting the murder of millions of unborn children than it does about making a meme.

What’s deeply offensive is that you call yourself Catholic, facilitate the slaughter of tens of thousands of innocent children every year, and then pretend you have the credibility to act offended on behalf of a church you don’t believe in. https://t.co/to5NdwN04k — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 4, 2025

GP Your vocal support of late term abortion is offensive to me, one of your millions of Catholic constituents and is anathema to the Church.



So maybe cool your jets. https://t.co/e9gHQx6XNY — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 3, 2025

So you’re deeply offended by a dumb meme but killing babies, which is expressly forbidden by Catholicism, is just fine, eh? https://t.co/RjPZZ6Ws17 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 3, 2025

There's not really any wiggle room on this one.

No one has to be Catholic, but if one chooses to be, then following the teachings of the church is part of the deal. And the Catholic church -- even under liberal Pope Francis -- is pretty unequivocal on the subject of abortion.

The late Pope Francis would have been disappointed in you since you support murdering unborn babies. STFU. — ⚾️ Mary Elizabeth 🐻 (@mchastain81) May 4, 2025

Unlike Hochul during COVID, we don't pretend to speak on God's or the Pope's behalf, but we think it's safe to say that the slaughter of innocents would have upset him more than a meme.

When you advocate for baby killing, you lose the right to be offended at this https://t.co/x06Xo0h5fE — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) May 4, 2025

Hochul isn't actually a Catholic, of course, just like Joe Biden isn't and never was. It's just a piety hat she likes to put on when it's convenient for her.

Even beyond abortion, none of Hochul's political positions are in line with Catholicism.

You find THIS deeply offensive. But not abortion, forcing girls to share restrooms with grown men, or putting criminals back out on the streets to terrorize citizens? https://t.co/FgIUzeJYTe — Hammy ✈🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@e2pilot) May 4, 2025

Baby murder - OK

Teen sex changes - approved

Sodomy - no problem

IVF - good to go

BC - of course



She rejects Church teaching on every major life issue and with it the authority of the papacy, but an AI picture “deeply offends” her?



👇👇👇 https://t.co/Aa2YVEVGw0 pic.twitter.com/frnVf0W5fK — Councilman Harnish (@PaleoGOP) May 4, 2025

It sure seems like Hochul's actual religion is the one that all leftists share: unmitigated narcissism.

Oh, and lust for power. That, too.

You know what’s deeply offensive, Kathy? Democrat Catholics who are pro-abortion clutching their pearls over an obvious joke. https://t.co/08AMm78BjH — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 4, 2025

People can laugh or not laugh at Trump's joke. That's fine. People can disagree about whether it was appropriate to send from the official White House account. We have no problem with that either.

But we're never going to listen to a blasphemous Democrat like Kathy Hochul about what is and is not disrespectful.

Because sixty-plus million aborted babies would find that deeply offensive.

