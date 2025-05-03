NPR Vows to Fight Trump's Defunding EO In the Name of Protecting Their...
The Democratic Party Is Running on Empty

Amy McGrath Asks If Catholics Are Cool With What Trump Posted (and Won't Like the Replies)

Doug P. | 1:56 PM on May 03, 2025
ImgFlip

It's quite clear at this point that Donald Trump could say the sun comes up in the east and the TDS crowd would get angry and find a way to call it a lie.

Trump clearly knows that as well, and here's a post that has made the Left angry on behalf of Catholics: 

Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath has run for office a couple of times in that state and lost, most recently being defeated by Mitch McConnell in 2020. Here's her take on the "Pope Trump" picture:

Trump sure knows how to get under the skin of his detractors, that's for sure.

Did any of the lefties triggered by Trump's post ever ask if practicing Catholics had a problem with the "devout" Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi being proponents of abortion on demand (the latter received Planned Parenthood's Margaret Sanger award as a result)? 

Remember when the Biden White House celebrated a proclamation of the "Transgender Day of Visibility" on Easter and the Left didn't find anything wrong with that whatsoever?

::Crickets::

We also don't recall these people asking practicing Catholics how they felt when the Obama Justice Department sued a group of nuns. 

The Left's triggering over that "Pope Trump" meme is pretty amazing considering the four-year sacrilegious freakshow we witnessed at the White House during the Biden-Harris years. 

Next the White House should reply to a triggered Democrat with that "you just played yourself" meme.

