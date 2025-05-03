Amy McGrath Asks If Catholics Are Cool With What Trump Posted (and Won't Like the Replies)

It's quite clear at this point that Donald Trump could say the sun comes up in the east and the TDS crowd would get angry and find a way to call it a lie.

Trump clearly knows that as well, and here's a post that has made the Left angry on behalf of Catholics:

Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath has run for office a couple of times in that state and lost, most recently being defeated by Mitch McConnell in 2020. Here's her take on the "Pope Trump" picture:

To all my fellow American raised and practicing Catholics, are you cool with this? Is this just funny stuff that everyone is laughing at? I follow a lot of Catholic priests in this platform. I wonder if there will be any response at all to this. https://t.co/QqmR8qOGii — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) May 3, 2025

Trump sure knows how to get under the skin of his detractors, that's for sure.

It's hilarious how triggered you are. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 3, 2025

I am definitely enjoying the liberal meltdown over a meme https://t.co/hOgjGF14Ak — Vera Eyzendooren (@AlwaysRightUSA) May 3, 2025

Did any of the lefties triggered by Trump's post ever ask if practicing Catholics had a problem with the "devout" Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi being proponents of abortion on demand (the latter received Planned Parenthood's Margaret Sanger award as a result)?

Yes, it’s funny, settle down Karen… — Some Guy... (@Some_Guy1775) May 3, 2025

Totally fine. It’s a joke. Did you express the same morally superior outrage at the movie Conclave? An actual slap in the face to our core beliefs? Somehow I doubt it. https://t.co/QThGI6WXvV — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 3, 2025

Remember when the Biden White House celebrated a proclamation of the "Transgender Day of Visibility" on Easter and the Left didn't find anything wrong with that whatsoever?

Tell us your stance on abortion first. https://t.co/ksoRAlBVZl — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) May 3, 2025

RX Catholic here.



This is just funny stuff that everyone is laughing at, @AmyMcGrathKY.



Live, laugh, love.



It might just help your next campaign. https://t.co/HFbG1h9Rb1 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 3, 2025

We also don't recall these people asking practicing Catholics how they felt when the Obama Justice Department sued a group of nuns.

The Left's triggering over that "Pope Trump" meme is pretty amazing considering the four-year sacrilegious freakshow we witnessed at the White House during the Biden-Harris years.

I’m not entirely sure Trump did this himself, but if he did, he just made the left defend religion and that’s kind of beautiful. https://t.co/OCzEZtbCB3 — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 3, 2025

Next the White House should reply to a triggered Democrat with that "you just played yourself" meme.