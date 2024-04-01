Biden's Response to Q About Trans Proclamation on Easter Has People Asking 'Who Runs the WH?'

He's RIGHT --> James Carville ADMITS He's Horrified MAGA Will Win in November...
Doug P.  |  12:45 PM on April 01, 2024
Meme

Yesterday was Easter, and, on that day, President Biden issued a proclamation declaring it a "Transgender Day of Visibility."

House Speaker Mike Johnson responded this way:

Biden was asked about the Speaker's remark during today's White House Easter Egg Roll, where the president was joined by the "oyster bunnies":

Biden's response when asked about Speaker Johnson calling the timing of the White House's proclamation "outrageous and abhorrent"? Well, here it is:

"I didn't do that"? Really? 

Biden has no idea what's happening with his own administration.

Biden's right that somebody is uninformed, but it's not Speaker Johnson.

The most likely correct answer is "both."

