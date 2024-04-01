Biden's Response to Q About Trans Proclamation on Easter Has People Asking 'Who Runs the WH?'

Yesterday was Easter, and, on that day, President Biden issued a proclamation declaring it a "Transgender Day of Visibility."

House Speaker Mike Johnson responded this way:

The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ.



Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day”—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note. pic.twitter.com/ZCExyVkAVS — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 30, 2024

Biden was asked about the Speaker's remark during today's White House Easter Egg Roll, where the president was joined by the "oyster bunnies":

Biden: "Say hello to the Oyster Bunnies!" pic.twitter.com/xvNDoRVk6T — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 1, 2024

Biden's response when asked about Speaker Johnson calling the timing of the White House's proclamation "outrageous and abhorrent"? Well, here it is:

via the pool:

Q: Speaker Johnson called it outrageous that Easter Sunday was transgender day of visibility, what do you say to Speaker Johnson?

Biden: “He’s thoroughly uninformed.”



Q: Uninformed how?

Biden: “I didn’t do that.”



^may be a reference to Transgender Day of… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 1, 2024

"I didn’t do that," Biden said when asked about proclaiming Easter Sunday 'trans day of visibility." Asked about Speaker Johnson's claim otherwise, the president replied, "he’s thoroughly uninformed." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 1, 2024

"I didn't do that"? Really?

He doesn’t know what his administration is doing…we are in big trouble. — Don Carter (@d1carter) April 1, 2024

Biden has no idea what's happening with his own administration.

It's on the POTUS Twitter account and this was the official White House statement https://t.co/6ObV6dMn25 pic.twitter.com/YDDghJxMTI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 1, 2024

Seems odd you're not able to just look on Twitter/X to see the truth: https://t.co/j9UT0AmFsq — Jeff A 🧙‍♂️ (@Mithrandir48) April 1, 2024

Biden's right that somebody is uninformed, but it's not Speaker Johnson.

It’s hard to figure out which possibility is funnier here — that he has no idea what’s being said under his name in proclamations and public posts, or that he’s already forgotten what happened literally yesterday https://t.co/32cr7F7iLU — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) April 1, 2024

🧐 Biden is either confused and doesn’t know what his own White House does… or he’s lying. Which is it? https://t.co/pQEu5x7l69 pic.twitter.com/VUxlIuxrXy — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 1, 2024

The most likely correct answer is "both."

***

