Admiral Who Permitted Drag Shows on USS Ronald Reagan Has Nomination Withdrawn

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 10, 2025

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has promised to take "woke" out of the military and turn its focus toward lethality. That's a welcome change from the military under President Joe Biden.

Mary Margaret Olohan reports for The Daily Wire that the Defense Department has withdrawn the nomination of Admiral Michael Donnelly for vice admiral and commander of the Seventh Fleet:

Yeah, no more drag shows in the Navy.

Exactly. They were promoted for being woke in the previous administration, but no more. We remember on his way out the door that Gen. Mark Milley told The Atlantic that the idea of a "woke" military is "total, utter, made-up bulls**t." His interests were finding the causes of "white rage."

***

