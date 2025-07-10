Admiral Who Permitted Drag Shows on USS Ronald Reagan Has Nomination Withdrawn

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has promised to take "woke" out of the military and turn its focus toward lethality. That's a welcome change from the military under President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Mary Margaret Olohan reports for The Daily Wire that the Defense Department has withdrawn the nomination of Admiral Michael Donnelly for vice admiral and commander of the Seventh Fleet:

EXCLUSIVE: The Defense Department is withdrawing the nomination of Rear Adm. Michael “Buzz” Donnelly, @realDailyWire can first report, under whose command drag performances took place aboard the USS Ronald Reagan.https://t.co/wLDJnDcAO6 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 10, 2025

Yeah, no more drag shows in the Navy.

Donnelly drew attention in 2023 for allowing these drag performances to take place aboard the USS Ronald Reagan when @SenTuberville held up DOD nominations over the Biden admin's abortion policies: https://t.co/unW8Uyluy6 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 10, 2025

For example, Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley performed as “Harpy Daniels." His performances drew attention from a number of high profile media outlets, including NBC News.



Their story: "Navy drag queen 'Harpy Daniels' is serving looks — and the country"pic.twitter.com/NMn1hxNhqN — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 10, 2025

NEW: The DoD just withdrew the nomination of Admiral Michael Donnelly for vice admiral and commander of the 7th Fleet after discovering he permitted drag shows on board the USS Ronald Reagan - DailyWire pic.twitter.com/OSQnkdVMVK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2025

Good. The less wokeness in our military the better. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 10, 2025

Yes. I voted for this right here. — Tennessee-Dave™ Ratliff (@xChicagoDave) July 10, 2025

Great decision. The military is healing. — Freedom Für Immer (@sofoperator63) July 10, 2025

Whew. Dodged one there — Kajun (@kajun1776) July 10, 2025

I am so glad I am out of the Navy now — Al-E-Gator (@FlBirder) July 10, 2025

They got used to scaling the ladder by embracing far left social ideology. We need warfighters, not drag promoters. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) July 10, 2025

Exactly. They were promoted for being woke in the previous administration, but no more. We remember on his way out the door that Gen. Mark Milley told The Atlantic that the idea of a "woke" military is "total, utter, made-up bulls**t." His interests were finding the causes of "white rage."

***