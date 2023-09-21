Gen. Mark Milley says the idea of a 'woke' military is 'total, utter, made-up bulls**t'

Jeffrey Goldberg has a new feature in The Atlantic, and it's called — wait for it — "THE PATRIOT: How General Mark Milley protected the Constitution from Donald Trump." They even feature a glamor photo of Milley taken this month in his camo gear (but we can still see him).

Advertisement

Milley, who told Congress he was on a mission to investigate "white rage" in the military, bragged about the DEI programs in place. But don't you dare try to tell him the U.S. military has gone "woke."

The U.S. Navy hired this non-binary drag queen as a “digital ambassador” to try to recruit people pic.twitter.com/l3LIEtndVD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 2, 2023

Oops, sorry, wrong tweet.

Milley on 'woke military': "First of all, it’s all bullshit. Second, these accusations are coming from people who don’t know what they’re talking about. They’re doing it for political purposes. Our military wasn’t woke 24 months ago, and now it’s woke?”https://t.co/jTvZBbvSmx pic.twitter.com/7Bn3g0b5vM — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) September 21, 2023

"Our readiness statuses are at the highest level they've been in 20 years. So this idea of a woke military is total, utter, made-up bulls**t." "They" are taking two or three incidents and blowing them out of proportion.

Two years ago there was a ban on transgender soldiers, and now there is not… so yeah things did take a wild turn over the past 24 months. — 🏝Peter Paradise🏝 (@byPeterParadise) September 21, 2023

Just a couple of years ago, the Navy had Ibram X. Kendi's "How to Be an Antiracist" on its recommended reading list for sailors.

Well I spent years in and it's certainly more woke now than when I left. — ajaguilar (@antoniojaguilar) September 21, 2023

Let me guess, we’re making real progress in Afghanistan too. — docb787 (@docb787) September 21, 2023

It's led by a guy who admitted he offered the most secret information to China. Right, Gen. Milley? — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) September 21, 2023

That must be referring to Milley reassuring Communist China he would let them know if America was going to take action against them.

The US military has been an embarrassment for 70 years — BurtReynolds007 (@HurtReynolds007) September 21, 2023

Milley is a liar. This is a plan to demoralize and confuse our own troops, and to drive down recruitment. This is deliberate. — Justintime 🍊🇺🇸 (@Justint88117236) September 21, 2023

TLDR the military is woke and fully operates as an arm of the DNC now. — Frank III (@609ZE) September 21, 2023

Didn't John Kirby just tell us abortions are a "foundational sacred obligation" of the military?

It was woke along time ago. When you said it was okay for gender swapping in the military. That started when? Thank god this giant tub of lard is retiring. — Honkeylips (@dealwithitsmith) September 21, 2023

I don’t know anyone who says it’s gone from 0 to Woke in 24 months. It’s a longer process than that, but it’s there. — YetiPersisted (@YPersisted) September 21, 2023

Milley sat by and watched as Democrats torched the nation for a year and tried to storm the White House. Then he occupied DC with 30,000 troops for months over one protest. Yeah, they're woke. — BillAlphonso (@AlphonsoBilla) September 21, 2023

OK, but that's just one or two examples.

Remember when Milley was yelling about "white rage" and the ton of DEI training required because of that POS?

Pepperidge Farm remembers. — Just a RKT guy..... (@barnacles71) September 21, 2023

Advertisement

Judging by his potty mouth, Milley has a lot of white rage inside him.

Ask service members if they think the military is woke.



Ask potential recruits if they think the military is woke.



Don’t ask the guy who is being blamed if HE thinks the military is woke.



Any objective observer can look at recruiting numbers over the past few years and see — Man O War (@SnifferWine) September 21, 2023

When Milley gets to the bottom of the “white rage” issue he can find the 80 million dollar fighter jet that’s on autopilot. — Jeremy (@dickbutternut) September 18, 2023

Yeah, it's just crazy how people got this totally false notion that the military's gone "woke." Where did that come from and why? It's probably Russian disinformation to demoralize the troops.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



