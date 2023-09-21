Biden administration extends legal status to 470,000 Venezuelans
Hollaria Briden shares a completely, totally real new Senate rule and ROFL
Greg Gutfeld & Katie Pavlich perfectly sum up what MSM-style 'journalism' is all...
Biden keeps yammering about MAGANOMICS but his policies aren't working and Trump isn't...
UNREAL! KJP shows her nasty TRUE colors when Peter Doocy DARES ask about...
There's a new hilarious 'tell' when Biden is doing something REALLY stupid ......
Washed-up Geraldo Rivera says not nice things about Rep Matt Gaetz and Twitter/X...
THIS! Chip Roy defends parents in straight-FIRE rant leaving Garland sputtering and speech...
Anybody believe the WH's reason Biden and Zelenskyy aren't having a press conference?
'It is a CORRUPT regime': Rand Paul has HAD IT, goes OFF on...
Thomas Massie Catches Merrick Garland in a Lie
'Sh*tter's FULL': John Fetterman takes advantage of new 'dress code' and comments on...
Seth Dillon takes on frothy-mouthed Lefty trolls whining that Republicans 'canceled' Bud L...
Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag: Vaccine mRNA found in breast milk

Gen. Mark Milley says the idea of a 'woke' military is 'total, utter, made-up bulls**t'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 21, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Jeffrey Goldberg has a new feature in The Atlantic, and it's called — wait for it — "THE PATRIOT: How General Mark Milley protected the Constitution from Donald Trump." They even feature a glamor photo of Milley taken this month in his camo gear (but we can still see him).

Advertisement

Milley, who told Congress he was on a mission to investigate "white rage" in the military, bragged about the DEI programs in place. But don't you dare try to tell him the U.S. military has gone "woke."

Oops, sorry, wrong tweet.

"Our readiness statuses are at the highest level they've been in 20 years. So this idea of a woke military is total, utter, made-up bulls**t." "They" are taking two or three incidents and blowing them out of proportion.

Just a couple of years ago, the Navy had Ibram X. Kendi's "How to Be an Antiracist" on its recommended reading list for sailors.

Recommended

Hollaria Briden shares a completely, totally real new Senate rule and ROFL
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

That must be referring to Milley reassuring Communist China he would let them know if America was going to take action against them.

Didn't John Kirby just tell us abortions are a "foundational sacred obligation" of the military?

OK, but that's just one or two examples.

Advertisement

Judging by his potty mouth, Milley has a lot of white rage inside him.

Yeah, it's just crazy how people got this totally false notion that the military's gone "woke." Where did that come from and why? It's probably Russian disinformation to demoralize the troops.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ATLANTIC MILITARY WOKE MARK MILLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hollaria Briden shares a completely, totally real new Senate rule and ROFL
Aaron Walker
THIS! Chip Roy defends parents in straight-FIRE rant leaving Garland sputtering and speechless (watch)
Sam J.
Greg Gutfeld & Katie Pavlich perfectly sum up what MSM-style 'journalism' is all about
Doug P.
UNREAL! KJP shows her nasty TRUE colors when Peter Doocy DARES ask about the southern border (watch)
Sam J.
'Sh*tter's FULL': John Fetterman takes advantage of new 'dress code' and comments on his attire are GOLD
Sam J.
Biden administration extends legal status to 470,000 Venezuelans
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hollaria Briden shares a completely, totally real new Senate rule and ROFL Aaron Walker
Advertisement