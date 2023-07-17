John Kirby says abortions are a 'foundational sacred obligation' of the military

We'd like to say we edited that headline to make it sound worse than it really did in context, but we didn't. We did change "reproductive health care" to abortion, but that's about it. We like to joke about how abortion is a sacrament to liberals, but sometimes it's no joke.

NSC spokesman John Kirby was asked about the military providing abortions, and he went into a long speech about "dignity" — dignity for women, dignity for transgender servicemembers, and the importance of diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

WATCH: NSC spokesman John Kirby defends Biden’s push to include woke DEI, transgender sex change surgeries, and abortion services in the military:



“That is a foundational sacred obligation….” pic.twitter.com/WpSJ3No6t6 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) July 17, 2023

Sacred? — Ray T (@NVRayT) July 17, 2023

Sacred to whom — Jimmy Mann (@JimmyMann614533) July 17, 2023

Cutting off your d*ck is a foundational sacred obligation! Killing the most vulnerable in the womb, another foundational sacred obligation. Teaching children that virtue rests in skin color, sacred foundational obligation. Do these people hear themselves? — Al Saganich (@AlSaganichJr) July 17, 2023

Some people in the replies are claiming that's not what he said, but we're pretty sure we heard every word. As Mike Lee tweeted earlier:

Soldier to @SecDef: “My mom died; I need to travel to her funeral.”@SecDef to soldier: “You’ll be charged for leave time and must pay your own travel.”



Soldier to @SecDef: “I want an abortion.”@SecDef to soldier: “Here’s three weeks of paid leave and I’ll pay your travel.” pic.twitter.com/LsKFN8SJjk — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023

Again, he said that military leaders have a foundational sacred obligation to provide abortions, right? That's what the military is about now? And they complain when people like Tucker Carlson zing them for being woke?

KJP gives John Kirby's arm a little thank you squeeze after he spends minutes attempting to explain why abortion is essential to military readiness. pic.twitter.com/tShP9sK4jU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2023





