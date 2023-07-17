Threads says spam attacks mean it will have to tighten rate limits
Sacramento Bee says 'simplistic, fear-based messaging' got the GOP a rare win on...
Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs
Former Playboy correspondent has a chat about Donald Trump and Christianity
Trump dominates Turning Point Action straw poll
Kennedy family members pile on RFK Jr.'s 'deplorable' remarks
Dan Bongino BLISTERS former FBI agent and national disgrace Peter Strzok for insisting...
'Come on, Barbie, let's transition to a man' ... movie site warns of...
Sports Illustrated lobs an airball losing their minds over Brittney Griner making a...
Lia Thomas recently came out ... as an 'Antifa Super Soldier'
Kamala Harris couldn't be any FAKER if she tried
Mike Lee UNLOADS on Biden's Dept. of Defense for grossly WOKE policies destroying...
Truth-challenged Jen Psaki goes off on 'unapologetically extreme organization' Moms for Li...
Awww, look at THAT! Mark Ruffalo wearing his 'POOR clothes' to protest has...

John Kirby says abortions are a 'foundational sacred obligation' of the military

Brett T.  |  5:12 PM on July 17, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We'd like to say we edited that headline to make it sound worse than it really did in context, but we didn't. We did change "reproductive health care" to abortion, but that's about it. We like to joke about how abortion is a sacrament to liberals, but sometimes it's no joke.

NSC spokesman John Kirby was asked about the military providing abortions, and he went into a long speech about "dignity" — dignity for women, dignity for transgender servicemembers, and the importance of diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Some people in the replies are claiming that's not what he said, but we're pretty sure we heard every word. As Mike Lee tweeted earlier:

Recommended

Sacramento Bee says 'simplistic, fear-based messaging' got the GOP a rare win on child trafficking
Brett T.

Again, he said that military leaders have a foundational sacred obligation to provide abortions, right? That's what the military is about now? And they complain when people like Tucker Carlson zing them for being woke?


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ABORTION JOHN KIRBY MILITARY TRANSGENDER DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sacramento Bee says 'simplistic, fear-based messaging' got the GOP a rare win on child trafficking
Brett T.
Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs
justmindy
Threads says spam attacks mean it will have to tighten rate limits
Brett T.
Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'
Sam J.
Former Playboy correspondent has a chat about Donald Trump and Christianity
Brett T.
Lia Thomas recently came out ... as an 'Antifa Super Soldier'
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sacramento Bee says 'simplistic, fear-based messaging' got the GOP a rare win on child trafficking Brett T.