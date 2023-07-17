Dan Bongino BLISTERS former FBI agent and national disgrace Peter Strzok for insisting...
Mike Lee UNLOADS on Biden's Dept. of Defense for grossly WOKE policies destroying our armed forces

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:12 PM on July 17, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We knew things were bad under President Silver Alert, but reading this thread from Mike Lee really puts it into perspective.

It's so much worse than we even realized, you guys.

Take a look:

Happy to support and even help pay for an abortion.

But a mother's funeral?

Nope.

REALLY YOU GUYS?!

Keep going.

It signals abortion over family.

Just sayin'.

Not paying the family. Classy.

Ironic is not exactly the word that comes to our mind.

Broken.

Shameful.

Failing.

Repugnant.

But ok, ironic works too.

***

***

Tags: BIDEN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE MIKE LEE

