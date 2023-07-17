Mike Lee UNLOADS on Biden's Dept. of Defense for grossly WOKE policies destroying our armed forces

We knew things were bad under President Silver Alert, but reading this thread from Mike Lee really puts it into perspective.

It's so much worse than we even realized, you guys.

Take a look:

Soldier to @SecDef: “My mom died; I need to travel to her funeral.”@SecDef to soldier: “You’ll be charged for leave time and must pay your own travel.”



Soldier to @SecDef: “I want an abortion.”@SecDef to soldier: “Here’s three weeks of paid leave and I’ll pay your travel.” pic.twitter.com/LsKFN8SJjk — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023

Happy to support and even help pay for an abortion.

But a mother's funeral?

Nope.

REALLY YOU GUYS?!

Keep going.

Please follow and share if you agree that this is a problem—and reflects a serious problem in Pentagon leadership. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023

What signal does all of this send to women in the military who want to have children? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023

It signals abortion over family.

Just sayin'.

Meanwhile, as @SecDef pursues his woke agenda, other pots boil over. One example can be found in Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who continues to languish in a Japanese prison for a conviction based on an unforeseeable medical emergency resulting in a car accident. https://t.co/FmH1aK2Yo9 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023

@SecDef announced shortly before Christmas last year that the Navy wouldn’t continue to pay Lt. Alkonis after his leave ran out, which was scheduled to occur on 12.28.22. This happened as Alkonis sat (where he still sits) in a Japanese prison for an accident resulting from an… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023

Not paying the family. Classy.

@SecDef cited a @DeptofDefense policy that, on its face, plainly did NOT preclude the Navy from continuing to pay Alkonis after his accumulated leave ran out. This was deeply distressing to Alkonis’s wife and three very young children, as the Navy is their only source of income. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023

My colleagues in the Senate were uniformly appalled as they learned of this, and therefore helped me pass legislation—made necessary only because @SecDef wouldn’t exercise discretion he had to do it on his own authority—to let the Alkonis family continue to get paid. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023

We had tried for months to pass the same legislation, but were halted by @DeptofDefense’s opposition to the measure. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023

@DeptofDefense had opposed it apparently on grounds that @SecDef was still considering—after many months—a request from the Alkonis family to continue to pay him. @SecDef waited until December to make that decision. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023

@DeptofDefense supported the measure at the last minute, without which it still wouldn’t have passed, but still never offered any satisfactory explanation for having opposed it for months prior to that moment. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023

How ironic that this was a dispute about leave time. Had Alkonis not been a U.S. Navy officer in prison for something that would appropriately be regarded as an unavoidable accident in any civilized country other than Japan, and instead been someone who checked this or that woke… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2023

Ironic is not exactly the word that comes to our mind.

Broken.

Shameful.

Failing.

Repugnant.

But ok, ironic works too.

