Awww, look at THAT! Mark Ruffalo wearing his 'POOR clothes' to protest has people ROFL'ing (pic)

Mark Ruffalo is down WITH THE PEOPLE protesting against the industry that has made him very very very rich.

What a giver.

“Get me my poor clothes!” pic.twitter.com/iIGyCvqkkg — Elon Altman (@ElonAltman) July 16, 2023

The only thing that would have made this funnier is if the tweet said, 'Fetch me my poor clothes.'

Maybe Mark is going for the well-versed, aging, creative homeless guy vibe?

This tweet isn’t against the strike, it’s against the decision to wear jeans with drawstrings in public. — Elon Altman (@ElonAltman) July 17, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Guess that last avengers movie really didn’t gross 2.7 billion dollars after all — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) July 17, 2023

Willing to bet these 'poor clothes' cost him thousands of dollars.

That sweater is probably one of those Nordstrom "bleach blasted cotton pull over crew $3800" — Sarah Jane 🦄 (@pinktastic615) July 17, 2023

See what we mean?

He looks like an aging lesbian, he needs to fire his wardrobe department — Sour Patch Lyds 🌺🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) July 17, 2023

EXCUSE US, but Stephen King is the aging lesbian joke ... although, this sort of works. Maybe more middle-aged lesbian.

YAAAAAAAS.

@MarkRuffalo in his Oliver Twist costume. — Marc Balzamo (@balzamo) July 17, 2023

He’s down with the struggle. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) July 17, 2023

Totally.

He just got done painting his fifth house. — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 17, 2023

This looks like something from Mugatu’s “Derelicte” line pic.twitter.com/LQ6na5fSxm — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) July 17, 2023

THERE it is.

****

Related:

Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'

Woman describes what her 'feminist therapist' has done to her during sessions and just YIKES

Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns goes SO wrong

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !