Truth-challenged Jen Psaki goes off on 'unapologetically extreme organization' Moms for Li...
Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to...
Obama can't help but 'deliberately misrepresent' debate over exposing kids to sexual conte...
GOP Senators Grill Radical Trans Activist
Woman describes what her 'feminist therapist' has done to her during sessions and...
WOW! Rebekah Jones is employed by Ron DeSantis ... just not THAT Rebekah...
Community Notes is 'doing the job [CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale] no longer does'...
WATCH: Dan Bongino says Secret Service Agents know who WH cocaine belongs to...
Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns g...
HELLO! Comfortably Smug asks the whereabouts of Pete Buttigieg in wake of ANOTHER...
Sam Brinton had the opportunity to steal people's luggage thanks to your generosity...
Is this Adam Schiff's way of condemning Dem Rep's anti-Semitic comments about Israel?
Tucker Carlson pulls ZERO punches calling Chris Christie OUT for being a 'blustery...
Brian Krassenstein calls out Taylor Lorenz for Twitter payout LIES

Awww, look at THAT! Mark Ruffalo wearing his 'POOR clothes' to protest has people ROFL'ing (pic)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:42 PM on July 17, 2023

Mark Ruffalo is down WITH THE PEOPLE protesting against the industry that has made him very very very rich.

What a giver.

The only thing that would have made this funnier is if the tweet said, 'Fetch me my poor clothes.'

Maybe Mark is going for the well-versed, aging, creative homeless guy vibe?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Willing to bet these 'poor clothes' cost him thousands of dollars.

See what we mean?

EXCUSE US, but Stephen King is the aging lesbian joke ... although, this sort of works. Maybe more middle-aged lesbian. 

YAAAAAAAS.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'
Sam J.

Totally.

THERE it is.

****

Related:

Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'

Woman describes what her 'feminist therapist' has done to her during sessions and just YIKES

Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns goes SO wrong

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: HOLLYWOOD MARK RUFFALO PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'
Sam J.
Woman describes what her 'feminist therapist' has done to her during sessions and just YIKES
Sam J.
GOP Senators Grill Radical Trans Activist
Twitchy Staff
WATCH: Dan Bongino says Secret Service Agents know who WH cocaine belongs to and DAMN
Sam J.
Truth-challenged Jen Psaki goes off on 'unapologetically extreme organization' Moms for Liberty
Sarah D
Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns goes SO wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave' Sam J.