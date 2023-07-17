Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'

Mike Lee UNLOADS on Biden's Dept. of Defense for grossly WOKE policies destroying...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:23 PM on July 17, 2023

Keith Ellison showed us who he really is YEARS ago ... we've known he's a racist d-bag for a long, long time. And hey, since we're adults we'll leave out the charges against him for abusing his significant other.

Oops.

Our bad.

We mentioned it after all.

Ellison compared Justice Clarence Thomas to 'Stepehen' the house slave from the movie Django. No, he really did.

Watch:

Gonna guess this was not the first time he made this comparison as it came out so effortlessly for him.

Jonathan Turley went OFF:

Nope. For whatever reason in their pointy little heads it's ok to attack and make gross, racist comments about Black conservatives. Ellison probably thinks Thomas deserves it.

Sam J.

See what we mean?

Racism is alive and well on the Left.

We've been pointing that out for years.

BUT HE'S NOT A DEMOCRAT SO HE'S BAAAAAAD.

It's repugnant.

***

***

