Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'

Keith Ellison showed us who he really is YEARS ago ... we've known he's a racist d-bag for a long, long time. And hey, since we're adults we'll leave out the charges against him for abusing his significant other.

Oops.

Our bad.

We mentioned it after all.

Ellison compared Justice Clarence Thomas to 'Stepehen' the house slave from the movie Django. No, he really did.

Watch:

Former DNC Chief Keith Ellison:



"Anybody who's watched the movie 'Django,' just watch Stephen, and you see Clarence Thomas."



The Stephen character was a house slave that conspired with his slave master to impede Django's quest for freedom. pic.twitter.com/naIUzv4FYf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 17, 2023

Gonna guess this was not the first time he made this comparison as it came out so effortlessly for him.

Jonathan Turley went OFF:

...Sen. Klobuchar ran for president on the promise that she would "end the hateful rhetoric that has become all too routine during the Trump Administration." Gov. Walz pledged to combat “the forces of hatred and bigotry.” Does that extend to Democrats like Ellison? — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 17, 2023

Nope. For whatever reason in their pointy little heads it's ok to attack and make gross, racist comments about Black conservatives. Ellison probably thinks Thomas deserves it.

...He is not the only one on the left analogizing Thomas to a house slave. https://t.co/eS79tkoJyg Notably, Samuel L. Jackson who played the character in the movie also referred to Justice Thomas as "Uncle Clarence." https://t.co/3Rk07Fro7V — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 17, 2023

See what we mean?

...The hatred for Thomas was also evident at the Smithsonian which did not even include him (the second African American to sit on the highest court) as one of the most famous African Americans. It did include Anita Hill. (It later relented) ...https://t.co/SZwtUGrags — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 17, 2023

Racism is alive and well on the Left.

We've been pointing that out for years.

... Few in the media are willing to acknowledge that incredible story of a man who was born on the Georgia coast and grew up speaking Gullah, the creole dialect. His home was a one-room shack with dirt floors and no plumbing. He grew up without a Dad, who left him at two... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 17, 2023

BUT HE'S NOT A DEMOCRAT SO HE'S BAAAAAAD.

...Yet, because he follows a conservative jurisprudential view, he is called an "Uncle Tom" and "house slave" with little objection from liberal leaders who have portrayed themselves as champions against hateful and racist rhetoric. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 17, 2023

It's repugnant.

***

***

