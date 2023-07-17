Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns goes SO wrong

HELLO! Comfortably Smug asks the whereabouts of Pete Buttigieg in wake of ANOTHER...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:54 AM on July 17, 2023
Sarah D.

At first, we weren't sure if we should cover this thread or not because honestly, this editor feels very sorry for the 'kiddo' in this situation. It's not her fault her mom took to Twitter to exploit her for Twitter cred BUT after giving it some thought we decided to write it.

Mainly to expose how so many parents in these situations are fueling and pushing it for themselves. What THEY get out of it. 

Look at how proud she is to brag about defending her daughter's pronouns:

How about instead of worrying about they/them you worry about your daughter? Why is she there getting an X-ray?

Priorities.

Don't trash the receptionist for being sane, lady.

BUSTED! Bloomberg writer TRASHING 'Sound of Freedom' as a QAnon film connected to pedo group
Sam J.

Oh FFS.

THERE IS NO GENDER SPECTRUM.

She will be calling to harass them because the receptionist is a realist.

The nerve.

Why would she post something like this on Twitter? Her poor kiddo.

Science.

Yup.

***

