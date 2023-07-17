Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns goes SO wrong

At first, we weren't sure if we should cover this thread or not because honestly, this editor feels very sorry for the 'kiddo' in this situation. It's not her fault her mom took to Twitter to exploit her for Twitter cred BUT after giving it some thought we decided to write it.

Mainly to expose how so many parents in these situations are fueling and pushing it for themselves. What THEY get out of it.

Look at how proud she is to brag about defending her daughter's pronouns:

Today I took my my non-binary kiddo (18) to get an x-ray. The receptionist used she/her pronouns, we corrected her and told her my kiddo uses they/them pronouns. The receptionist continued to use she/her pronouns. We corrected her a second time. 1/x — Momma Dray (she/her) 🏳️‍🌈💖💛💙 (@ssbstrongsmart) July 15, 2023

How about instead of worrying about they/them you worry about your daughter? Why is she there getting an X-ray?

Priorities.

The receptionist continued to refer to my kiddo as she/her. I told my visibly upset kiddo to go sit down while I corrected the person for a third time and insisted their preferred name was to be used to call them into the room - thankfully it was. 2/x — Momma Dray (she/her) 🏳️‍🌈💖💛💙 (@ssbstrongsmart) July 15, 2023

Don't trash the receptionist for being sane, lady.

I was deeply disappointed with this interaction and it was upsetting for my kiddo. As medical service providers it is imperative that front line folks are educated in the gender spectrum, understand how people identify and how to use identified pronouns properly.

3/x — Momma Dray (she/her) 🏳️‍🌈💖💛💙 (@ssbstrongsmart) July 15, 2023

Oh FFS.

THERE IS NO GENDER SPECTRUM.

This is one of those time when my mama bear side comes out. I have contacted the company and will be following up with them regularly so there is hopefully some change. Everyone deserves equitable, barrier free, safe access to health services. #nonbinary — Momma Dray (she/her) 🏳️‍🌈💖💛💙 (@ssbstrongsmart) July 15, 2023

She will be calling to harass them because the receptionist is a realist.

The nerve.

What are you teaching your daughter? That everyone has to jump through hoops to enable her illusions? In order to see this clearly, imagine your daughter had anorexia. Would you become ‘mama bear’ if people didn’t affirm your medically underweight daughter was fat? Unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/7PCAs0ALtI — Dr. Dina McMillan (@drdina1) July 17, 2023

I really like how your parenting choices allow your offspring to consciously dehumanize themselves and how you fight to make sure the rest of the world dehumanizes them, too! — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 17, 2023

Stop trying to force others to practice your belief system. — House Atreides (@opiemuyo) July 17, 2023

It’s good that your daughter sees how the real world works. The receptionist clearly knows that they/them is plural and you’re wasting her time trying to force her to play your pronoun game. — The Real Parents of Loudoun County (@RealLOCOParents) July 17, 2023

Why would she post something like this on Twitter? Her poor kiddo.

That x-ray is going to show either a male or a female skeleton, FYI. — Sall Grover (@salltweets) July 17, 2023

Science.

Yup.

