That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets Butt Handed to Him Instead

Twitchy favorite Oilfield Rando and his government spending site Randoland do a lot of good work exposing insane amounts of wasteful government spending. Both dig into where our tax dollars are going and -- most times -- it's no place good.

So it's wise not to get on Rando's bad side, because he's going to let the world know how much of our money you're taking.

Rando had some questions about how an Afghan Christian set to be deported by Good Friday got to America in the first place:

A guy got out of prison in Afghanistan thanks to “Christian friends” paying a bribe. Then he somehow journeys from Afghanistan to South America, and goes on foot to our border. Gets resettled in Raleigh, NC with a home and job?



This was NGOs using our tax dollars. The whole way. https://t.co/NoQzKDmIXK — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 18, 2025

And this ticked off the Executive Director of the Good Science Project, Stuart Buck.

Good for them! USA would be infinitely better if we kept these people, but deported people like you. — Stuart Buck (@stuartbuck1) April 19, 2025

Stu's a peach.

Unfortunately for him, Rando isn't going to tolerate this nonsense.

Oh hey, @stuartbuck1, looks like you work for a non-profit with $60 million in assets, while sucking the government teet for a $964,000 grant for...."promoting equity in the social sciences"?



I can see why you'd be upset about NGOs getting called out. You parasite. https://t.co/AhklXoxETe pic.twitter.com/WUmSmtQMdw — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 19, 2025

Ouch.

Lol. Stuart, who appears to be very white, published a book called "Acting White", a "must-read for anyone interested in diversity and inclusion issues."



No wonder he's a big advocate of replacing American citizens with illegal immigrants. https://t.co/sB2BuiIhrI pic.twitter.com/DOWOIoyelL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 19, 2025

Looks like Stu was furiously deleting posts.

Oh yeah I see you spun off your own brand new 501c3, "Good Science Project".



I guess you're gonna have to wait a few years to cash in on that DEI money. I'll keep an eye out for your first 990 filings. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 19, 2025

Pity, because he was really covering himself in glory, like calling Rando's followers 'retards.'

Keep up the good work, Stu.

Leave him alone. This is punishment enough. pic.twitter.com/gJKlmTjhaG — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) April 19, 2025

Oof.

Drag him, King. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) April 19, 2025

We have a feeling Stu's gonna regret kicking this particular hornets nest.

Looks like he performed a valuable public service by finding another $964K in wasteful funding to eliminate. — Kris Schnee (@KrisSchnee) April 19, 2025

He sure did.

“Oh hey” from @Oilfield_Rando is as bad as “Hi” from @DataRepublican Dude needs to run and hide. — Mkmmm (@jerseygirlkmm) April 19, 2025

Too late.

"911, what is your emergency?"



"some dude named Stuart's house is on fire - it looks like it might have started with his pants?" https://t.co/ouartqJl7h — Problematically Non-Compliant (@LithiumLinus) April 19, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

If you live in a glass house, do not throw stones at Oilfield Rando. 👀 D**n. 😂 https://t.co/8oMYEdqv7D — Why Me (@2023Why) April 19, 2025

Some day they'll learn.

Today is not that day.

