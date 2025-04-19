MSNBC's Katie Phang Fawning Over Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is 'Repulsive and Nauseating'
That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets Butt Handed to Him Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 19, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

Twitchy favorite Oilfield Rando and his government spending site Randoland do a lot of good work exposing insane amounts of wasteful government spending. Both dig into where our tax dollars are going and -- most times -- it's no place good.

So it's wise not to get on Rando's bad side, because he's going to let the world know how much of our money you're taking.

Rando had some questions about how an Afghan Christian set to be deported by Good Friday got to America in the first place:

And this ticked off the Executive Director of the Good Science Project, Stuart Buck.

Stu's a peach.

Unfortunately for him, Rando isn't going to tolerate this nonsense.

Ouch.

Looks like Stu was furiously deleting posts.

Pity, because he was really covering himself in glory, like calling Rando's followers 'retards.'

Keep up the good work, Stu.

Oof.

We have a feeling Stu's gonna regret kicking this particular hornets nest.

He sure did.

Too late.

EL. OH. EL.

Some day they'll learn.

Today is not that day.

