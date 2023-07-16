WATCH: Tucker Carlson's take on White House cocaine is STRAIGHT-freakin'-fire and LOL
This birth control ad targeting Republicans is stupid and if you believe it,...
Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares emails from Democrats showing their true...
So SKEERY! Ron Perlman gets all big and bad with movie execs annnd...
Jennifer Rubin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-BAD week just got WORSE (how HUMILIATIN...
Authoritarian much? Boston mayor provides list of political enemies to police
Biological male RAGING about 'transphobic policy' FORCING him to compete against men is...
Twitter reports from 'TPUSA' event in Florida paint picture of some VERY unhappy...
Enjoy this video of a climate change protester who glued himself to the...
Christopher Rufo releases short video exposing 'the transgender empire'
Cleanup on Aisle 5: RFK Jr. denies saying COVID was 'ethnically targeted' to...
Gavin Mario Wax has a ransom demand for the 'DeSimps'
Rob Reiner tries to pile on with the RFK Jr hate and well......
Mike Pence says the decay of America's cities is 'not my concern'

Just when we think she can't get ANY dumber Kamala Harris GOES THERE with climate change

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:29 AM on July 16, 2023
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Did you know climate is racist?

We suppose that makes climate change SUPER racist.

Hey, we're not the ones pushing this nonsense, that would be the woman selected for her job because of her sex and color, Kamala Harris. Gotta love it when diversity hires remind us it's really stupid to hire someone based only on diversity.

Yeah yeah, this is one of their major talking points but c'mon, how damn insulting is this?

Basically, it sounds like they want to put a bunch of green energy crap that we know doesn't work into these poor communities ultimately making them poorer. Democrats really hate the poor.

Sorry, not sorry.

Just calling it as we see it.

Right? At least until we figure out what's going on with climate and stuff.

THAT'S RACIST!

No? We can't keep up these days.

Recommended

Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares emails from Democrats showing their true RACIST colors
Sam J.

Just give them a bunch of tax credits.

Yeah, that'll work.

***

Related:

WATCH: Tucker Carlson's take on White House cocaine is STRAIGHT-freakin'-fire and LOL

Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares emails from Democrats showing their true RACIST colors

Jennifer Rubin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-BAD week just got WORSE (how HUMILIATING, Jenn!)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE KAMALA HARRIS POOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares emails from Democrats showing their true RACIST colors
Sam J.
WATCH: Tucker Carlson's take on White House cocaine is STRAIGHT-freakin'-fire and LOL
Sam J.
Jennifer Rubin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-BAD week just got WORSE (how HUMILIATING, Jenn!)
Sam J.
So SKEERY! Ron Perlman gets all big and bad with movie execs annnd we can't stop LAUGHING (watch)
Sam J.
Biological male RAGING about 'transphobic policy' FORCING him to compete against men is *CHEF'S KISS*
Sam J.
Authoritarian much? Boston mayor provides list of political enemies to police
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares emails from Democrats showing their true RACIST colors Sam J.