Just when we think she can't get ANY dumber Kamala Harris GOES THERE with climate change

Did you know climate is racist?

We suppose that makes climate change SUPER racist.

Hey, we're not the ones pushing this nonsense, that would be the woman selected for her job because of her sex and color, Kamala Harris. Gotta love it when diversity hires remind us it's really stupid to hire someone based only on diversity.

Yeah yeah, this is one of their major talking points but c'mon, how damn insulting is this?

The climate crisis doesn't impact all communities equally. Low income, rural, Native communities, and communities of color are often the hardest hit.



To help address this inequity, we're ensuring that overlooked and underserved communities benefit from climate and clean energy… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 15, 2023

Basically, it sounds like they want to put a bunch of green energy crap that we know doesn't work into these poor communities ultimately making them poorer. Democrats really hate the poor.

Sorry, not sorry.

Just calling it as we see it.

There is no climate crisis. — filius libertate (@jasoncharles83) July 16, 2023

Climate change is racist. I knew it! Time for climate to be canceled. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 16, 2023

Right? At least until we figure out what's going on with climate and stuff.

You know what else causes inequality, making energy too expensive for the poor. — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) July 16, 2023

THAT'S RACIST!

No? We can't keep up these days.

I'll let you in on a little secret, low income rural communities don't see color and are more of true community then any metropolitan area. Why not ask them to drop 50k on solar when they can't feed their families becauce the government already tried to "fix" inflation. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 16, 2023

Just give them a bunch of tax credits.

Yeah, that'll work.

