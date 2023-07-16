Jennifer Rubin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-BAD week just got WORSE (how HUMILIATING, Jenn!)

This. Is. Glorious.

In fact, ya' LOVE to see it. WE love to see it.

Yeah, we're big meanies like that.

The Washington Post had to issue a correction on Jennifer Rubin's story ... HA HA HA HA HA HA

The Washington Post has had to post a correction following Community Notes fact-checking Jennifer Rubin. pic.twitter.com/ccjLXVgTwq — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 16, 2023

Independent journalism is the way of the future. Heck, it may be the way of RIGHT NOW. With Community Notes on Twitter, we are seeing more and more of this. People willing to do the legwork and provide the facts our loving, brave, fearless, firefighting pals in the media won't. And it just bit Rubin on her aging bony butt.

They need to come up with a new slur for Floridians because MAGA just ain't cutting it. Those folks don't even like us anymore! I say they go back to Florida Man. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 16, 2023

EVIL MAGAAAAAAAAA.

It's the Left's favorite slur. Yup.

Everything she says is a lie — Aaron Nye (@anogy) July 16, 2023

@JRubinBlogger has never struck me as a truly deep thinker.

I stopped tuning into her many moons ago. — Timothy Keeney (@FireweaselM) July 16, 2023

All hail @CommunityNotes



The future of fact checking is here. Citizen journalism at its best — Dan in HI (@Dan_in_HI) July 16, 2023

WOOT WOOT.

More people moved to Florida in one year than live in the District of Columbia. — Terry Van Loon (@terrybythebay) July 16, 2023

BUT IT'S ALL EVIL MAGA REEEEE.

We might as well throw in an 'argle bargle rar' for the people in the back.

I'm a journalism! — Clownfish are clowns (@damomen76) July 16, 2023

She may well be a 'journalism,' but journalist? Jury is still out on that one.

***

Related:

WATCH: Tucker Carlson just ended Mike Pence's campaign (whether he knows it or not)

James Woods BLISTERS Joe Biden for his 'scam' illegally forgiving $39 BILLION in student loan debt

Taylor Lorenz just can't stop OWNING herself in leaked DM convo with Libs of TikTok and LOL (screenshots)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !