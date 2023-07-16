This birth control ad targeting Republicans is stupid and if you believe it,...
Jennifer Rubin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-BAD week just got WORSE (how HUMILIATING, Jenn!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:14 AM on July 16, 2023
YouTube/Screenshot

This. Is. Glorious.

In fact, ya' LOVE to see it. WE love to see it. 

Yeah, we're big meanies like that.

The Washington Post had to issue a correction on Jennifer Rubin's story ... HA HA HA HA HA HA

Independent journalism is the way of the future. Heck, it may be the way of RIGHT NOW. With Community Notes on Twitter, we are seeing more and more of this. People willing to do the legwork and provide the facts our loving, brave, fearless, firefighting pals in the media won't. And it just bit Rubin on her aging bony butt.

EVIL MAGAAAAAAAAA.

It's the Left's favorite slur. Yup.

Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares email from Democrat showing their true RACIST colors
Sam J.

WOOT WOOT.

BUT IT'S ALL EVIL MAGA REEEEE. 

We might as well throw in an 'argle bargle rar' for the people in the back.

She may well be a 'journalism,' but journalist? Jury is still out on that one.

***

Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares email from Democrat showing their true RACIST colors
