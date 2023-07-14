WATCH: Tucker Carlson just ended Mike Pence's campaign (whether he knows it or not)

John Kirby makes it clear that even if US loses next war our...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:02 PM on July 14, 2023
The Blaze/Twitter Screenshot

Mike Pence is more concerned about Ukraine than America. That's what we learned today when Tucker Carlson interviewed him in Iowa. Yup.

That's the impression he gave during his interview and if that's the case, Mike is BIG no for this editor. Ok, if we're being fair he was already a big no but this bit of stupid really seals the deal. No Pence. 

He does not pass go.

He does not collect $200.

And this doesn't think she's alone in this ... what a disaster.

What the Hell was he even thinking? Maybe he wasn't thinking? We don't know.

Guys, watch this:

Listen to the BOOS.

Here, let us help. BOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

The look on Pence's face, we can't help but wonder if he knows his campaign literally ended today.

But wait, there's MORE!

Why complicate it, Mike? 

Pence has been polling very poorly and we can only imagine it will get even worse after this interview with Tucker Carlson. We mean really, WOOF! Was his goal to show us all why he shouldn't be our nominee because that's EXACTLY what he just did.

Way to go, bro.

We guess?

Ultimately though, even beyond the voting machine bit, we think his Ukraine opinions are what really sunk him today.

And will continue sinking him.

Not a great look.

