WATCH: Tucker Carlson just ended Mike Pence's campaign (whether he knows it or not)

Mike Pence is more concerned about Ukraine than America. That's what we learned today when Tucker Carlson interviewed him in Iowa. Yup.

That's the impression he gave during his interview and if that's the case, Mike is BIG no for this editor. Ok, if we're being fair he was already a big no but this bit of stupid really seals the deal. No Pence.

He does not pass go.

He does not collect $200.

And this doesn't think she's alone in this ... what a disaster.

What the Hell was he even thinking? Maybe he wasn't thinking? We don't know.

Guys, watch this:

Dear lamestream media: This is what journalism looks like.



Mike Pence's expression after Tucker backs him into a corner to finally acknowledge Ukraine's violations of democratic norms and religious liberty is *priceless.* pic.twitter.com/rqkeQj5UV6 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 14, 2023

Listen to the BOOS.

Here, let us help. BOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

The look on Pence's face, we can't help but wonder if he knows his campaign literally ended today.

BREAKING: Mike Pence gets booed after declaring he wants America to continue giving Ukraine everything they need to war with Russia pic.twitter.com/ciVscGfMqR — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 14, 2023

But wait, there's MORE!

JUST IN: Tucker Carlson laughs in Mike Pence's face for being reluctant to agree that the U.S. should get rid of electronic voting machines.



Pence: "We do everything in our power to restore public confidence in the one person one vote principle."



Tucker: "Why not just get rid… pic.twitter.com/LbpvRNTfYM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2023

Why complicate it, Mike?

Pence has been polling very poorly and we can only imagine it will get even worse after this interview with Tucker Carlson. We mean really, WOOF! Was his goal to show us all why he shouldn't be our nominee because that's EXACTLY what he just did.

Way to go, bro.

We guess?

Ultimately though, even beyond the voting machine bit, we think his Ukraine opinions are what really sunk him today.

And will continue sinking him.

Tucker Carlson presses Mike Pence on why he supports a country that is arresting Christians for disagreeing with the Zelenskyy regime



Pence lies as always pic.twitter.com/Hs42l22UUI — George (@BehizyTweets) July 14, 2023

Not a great look.