Pro-Illegal Alien Thug Fearlessly Hurls Projectiles at Speeding ICE Vehicles Near Los Angeles (WATCH)

Pro-illegal alien rioters are out in force around the Los Angeles area as ICE conducts raids and makes arrests. One protester was caught on camera throwing what appeared to be rocks or pieces of concrete at several ICE vehicles that were speeding down a street.

Here’s that video. (WATCH)

🚨 WHY IS THIS GUY NOT BEING ARRESTED?



He is OPENLY ATTEMPTING TO KlLL federal agents in Los Angeles



THIS IS INSANE. pic.twitter.com/sOBehSg9tV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

What the heck is going on? — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 7, 2025

That’s what it is.

Many posters are wondering why the agents don’t pull over and arrest the throw-happy thug.

Why aren’t any of these cars stopping to arrest the guy? — TC (@caltract) June 7, 2025

Either they were in route to a bust or had detainees — Happygirl (@Happygirl042) June 7, 2025

Because they're under manned and would have to arrest and process the individual or wait for lapd or sheriff to arrive, while the rioters come over in large groups and interfere potentially causing even more problems. They go in and get out as quick as possible after arrests are made that's the strategy to avoid more casualties — DojiCat (@DojiCat4) June 7, 2025

That explanation makes total sense.

Posters hope the dangerous man can be found and arrested.

Throwing anything at a moving vehicle is a felony in California. I hope they are able to catch that SOB. — Intrepid News (@IntrepidNewsUS) June 7, 2025

And then what? Lol



California only holds certain people accountable and these guys aren’t among them. — FAFO Dan (@FAFODan) June 7, 2025

Local LE isn't assisting ICE, so the only way this guy faces charges is if the Feds can find him. — James Williams (@JamesWill932) June 7, 2025

The police have said they won’t cooperate with ICE. They’ll let him go before the feds arrive. These Dem cities are on the side of the criminals.

Here’s more illegal behavior that Dems will later claim is ‘peaceful’ and warranted. (WATCH)

Leftists in Paramount, California are trying to stop a bus marked "Marshall service"



Arrests need to happen. pic.twitter.com/DVC7qmJmwe — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) June 7, 2025

Even more Democrat-sanctioned violence. (WATCH)

ICE in Paramount, CA 🧊 pic.twitter.com/DOr8fvos1k — Wagner Pérez (@WagnerPerez) June 7, 2025

Part of the “mostly peaceful” protests crowd. — Turner du Bois (@Papote_T) June 7, 2025

That’s how most of this violence will be described by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. Pretty sure we will get several sob stories of criminal illegal aliens being ‘ripped’ from their families because of these raids. It’s so exhausting and predictable at this point.