Pro-Illegal Alien Thug Fearlessly Hurls Projectiles at Speeding ICE Vehicles Near Los Angeles (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on June 07, 2025
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Pro-illegal alien rioters are out in force around the Los Angeles area as ICE conducts raids and makes arrests. One protester was caught on camera throwing what appeared to be rocks or pieces of concrete at several ICE vehicles that were speeding down a street.

Here’s that video. (WATCH)

That’s what it is.

Many posters are wondering why the agents don’t pull over and arrest the throw-happy thug.

Because they're under manned and would have to arrest and process the individual or wait for lapd or sheriff to arrive, while the rioters come over in large groups and interfere potentially causing even more problems. They go in and get out as quick as possible after arrests are made that's the strategy to avoid more casualties

— DojiCat (@DojiCat4) June 7, 2025

That explanation makes total sense.

Posters hope the dangerous man can be found and arrested.

The police have said they won’t cooperate with ICE. They’ll let him go before the feds arrive. These Dem cities are on the side of the criminals.

Here’s more illegal behavior that Dems will later claim is ‘peaceful’ and warranted. (WATCH)

Even more Democrat-sanctioned violence. (WATCH)

That’s how most of this violence will be described by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. Pretty sure we will get several sob stories of criminal illegal aliens being ‘ripped’ from their families because of these raids. It’s so exhausting and predictable at this point.

