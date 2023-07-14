James Woods BLISTERS Joe Biden for his 'scam' illegally forgiving $39 BILLION in student loan debt

Didn't SCOTUS just rule against Biden forgiving student loan debt saying it was unconstitutional?

How is this even legal?

BREAKING: Despite Supreme Court ruling, Biden unveils $39 billion in new student loan debt forgiveness | Just The News https://t.co/HoJtKazrfF — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) July 14, 2023

From Solomon:

Just weeks removed from a Supreme Court ruling that declared its student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional, the Biden administration on Friday announced new relief for students that will cancel $39 billion in debt for more than 804,000 past students. “For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve.” Cardona said the new program is justified by adjusting payment schedules in student loan programs to recognize some qualifying payments “should have moved borrowers closer to forgiveness were not accounted for.”

Magical bookkeeping.

Ain't that cute?

James Woods addressed this as only he can:

When a political scam is overturned by the Supreme Court, yet a renegade president ignores the law nonetheless, how does the government enforce the settled law? Can any constitutional scholar answer that question? I’ve often wondered how enforcement works. https://t.co/QSKgkhU7yq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 14, 2023

Enforcement?

We have yet to see any Democrat really pay the price for breaking the law. Heck, Hillary Clinton is still wandering around free being the giant sack of gross and awful she really and truly is. As is her husband. What can be done here?

Those votes aren’t going to buy themselves, after all. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) July 14, 2023

Nope. Gotta keep those younger generations dependent on Democrats ya' know.

Notice the pattern, they don't care that it's illegal, they know the time it takes to go through the system, untimely it's shot down, the timing is important for election cycle talking points — 🐉🇺🇸Sgt. Major $tel Divisionⓣ 🇺🇸🐉 (@cryptocowboy27) July 14, 2023

Exactly. This is about 2024.

He’s got to be able to say he canceled student debt to all the small brains that believed him and voted for him. Even if it’s just one person an $10, they will spin it into ‘the largest loan forgiveness in history’ — Cap’n Brunch™️ (@capnbrunchusa) July 14, 2023

Impeachment — Billy Burnett (@BillyBurnett) July 14, 2023

Not holding our breath on that.

***

***

Editor's note:

