James Woods BLISTERS Joe Biden for his 'scam' illegally forgiving $39 BILLION in student loan debt

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on July 14, 2023

Didn't SCOTUS just rule against Biden forgiving student loan debt saying it was unconstitutional? 

How is this even legal? 

From Solomon:

Just weeks removed from a Supreme Court ruling that declared its student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional, the Biden administration on Friday announced new relief for students that will cancel $39 billion in debt for more than 804,000 past students. 

“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve.”

Cardona said the new program is justified by adjusting payment schedules in student loan programs to recognize some qualifying payments “should have moved borrowers closer to forgiveness were not accounted for.”

Magical bookkeeping.

Ain't that cute? 

James Woods addressed this as only he can:

Enforcement? 

We have yet to see any Democrat really pay the price for breaking the law. Heck, Hillary Clinton is still wandering around free being the giant sack of gross and awful she really and truly is. As is her husband. What can be done here?

Sarah D

Nope. Gotta keep those younger generations dependent on Democrats ya' know.

Exactly. This is about 2024.

Not holding our breath on that.

***

