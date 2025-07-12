Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave...
This Is a JOKE: Judge Who Blocked Defunding of Planned Parenthood Amends TRO (Is She Serious Right Now?!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jim Salter, File

The other day, we told you a judge blocked the Big Beautiful Bill's (BBB) provision defunding Planned Parenthood.

In that initial ruling, the judge didn't explain her reasoning, because 'Orange Man Bad' is not grounds for blocking a spending bill passed by Congress.

Rep. Jamie Raskin said the defunding was unconstitutional (because, of course), and now the judge has amended her TRO to reflect that supposed unconstitutionality:

It's a joke, but we're not laughing.

Congress has Constitutional authority to pass spending legislation.

This is not unconstitutional. But undermining the role of Congress is.

There is nothing in the First or Fifth Amendments that guarantees Planned Parenthood taxpayer funding to kill babies.

If not funding something is a restriction on association, that means any organization is entitled to government funding.

It's insane on its face.

Far too many judges rule on feelings instead of facts and law.

Probably.

Would this surprise any of us?

This writer didn't jump on the judicial impeachment bandwagon as early as some other conservatives, but she's there now.

We cannot wait to read Jackson's dissent.

The only question is: which fellow Justice will scold her in the majority opinion this time?

Excellent question.

Anything that inhibits this is the truly unconstitutional act.

ASAP, hopefully.

If a judge can overturn legislation passed by Congress, this is correct. We don't have a country.

Yes, it is.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Tags:

ABORTION CONGRESS JUDGES LAWSUIT PRO-LIFE

