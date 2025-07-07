BREAKING: Judge Blocks Big Beautiful Bill's Provision to Defund Planned Parenthood

Totally Warped Dem: Photoshopped Jogging Post by Hakeem Jeffries Shows How Bent He...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:50 PM on July 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

We are not at all surprised by this news.

President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill defunded abortion mill Planned Parenthood.

But a judge -- once again -- has blocked the provision.

Just incredible.

This writer wasn't necessarily on board with impeaching these judges at first, but following multiple Supreme Court rulings, it's time to get them off the bench.

Planned Parenthood has no right to our tax dollars.

Instead of Congress, and that's literally the job of Congress.

That's all this is.

Also, Trump Derangement Syndrome.

It'll go to SCOTUS and SCOTUS will overturn it.

That's how it's going to be for the next three and a half years, unless SCOTUS and Congress put an end to it.

Not even pretending.

This was predetermined. 

No, they won't.

And they'll have brought about their own demise.

It is, when you understand the Constitution.

These judges do not, because they hate Trump.

We all know private entities are entitled to our tax dollars.

Because Democrats say so. 

The Left won't like this when (if) a Democrat is president one day.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

