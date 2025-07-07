BREAKING: Judge Blocks Big Beautiful Bill's Provision to Defund Planned Parenthood

We are not at all surprised by this news.

President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill defunded abortion mill Planned Parenthood.

But a judge -- once again -- has blocked the provision.

Advertisement

BREAKING: A federal judge just blocked the "big beautiful bill's" provision to defund Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/0UQIX7aw8w pic.twitter.com/WTT6N4xADW — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 7, 2025

Just incredible.

Lmao. These activist judges need to be talked to again. — B 🇺🇸 (@b_connerton) July 7, 2025

This writer wasn't necessarily on board with impeaching these judges at first, but following multiple Supreme Court rulings, it's time to get them off the bench.

This injunction must be stayed immediately.



Judge Talwani’s order is yet another example of radical judicial activism, overriding Congress, the President, and the will of the American people.



The Defund Provision was lawfully enacted under Congress’s clear power to set federal… — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) July 7, 2025

Planned Parenthood has no right to our tax dollars.

So she can determine where taxpayer funds go? — The Iron Lady 🇺🇸 (@ironwitch_) July 7, 2025

Instead of Congress, and that's literally the job of Congress.

She absolutely has no power, she’s just mad it’s going to be more difficult to keep feeding Moloch. — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) July 7, 2025

That's all this is.

Also, Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Congress has tax and spending power. This is beyond lawless and will be ignored. — Martin Walsh (@martinwalsh__) July 7, 2025

It'll go to SCOTUS and SCOTUS will overturn it.

It cannot be that every Presidential policy and every law must survive review by every district court to go into effect. That is precisely the "imperial judiciary" Justice Barrett warned against. Here we are again. One judge issued a same-day TRO--no defense allowed. https://t.co/7xOL83M6yk pic.twitter.com/OuPocwh5aY — Eric W. (@EWess92) July 7, 2025

That's how it's going to be for the next three and a half years, unless SCOTUS and Congress put an end to it.

The complaint was filed today along with a 60 page TRO. We aren't even pretending to do law here https://t.co/4dXGTHH3fr — I work with my word (@iworkwithmyword) July 7, 2025

Not even pretending.

This was predetermined.

The district courts won't exist much longer at this rate. https://t.co/D0i3LmZqEN — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 7, 2025

No, they won't.

And they'll have brought about their own demise.

Advertisement

How can a judge order Congress to spend money? Isn't the power of the purse kinda absolute? https://t.co/os7192a2pQ — ℝeallyℝadley (@ReallyRadley) July 7, 2025

It is, when you understand the Constitution.

These judges do not, because they hate Trump.

It’s famously unlawful for Congress to decide to no longer fund particular private entities with taxpayer money https://t.co/7wzirEZcN9 — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 7, 2025

We all know private entities are entitled to our tax dollars.

Because Democrats say so.

I guess this is our life now. Lefty judges just undoing the legislative branch anytime one of their parasitic death cult projects gets defunded. https://t.co/9ze7AYoVOx — Epistemic Trespasser3 (@colonialbot3) July 7, 2025

The Left won't like this when (if) a Democrat is president one day.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.