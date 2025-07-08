Rep. Jamie Raskin: MAGA’s Assault on Planned Parenthood Is Unconstitutional

As you know, the House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill last week, and President Trump signed it into law on Friday. One of the provisions in the Big Beautiful Bill was to defund Planned Parenthood. As we reported earlier, Sen. Tammy Duckworth was encouraged that a district judge issued a temporary restraining order against the defunding. So here we have a member of Congress praising a judge for overruling Congress. Since when does a judge order the government to fund a private entity to the tune of more than half a billion dollars a year? We thought Congress had the power of the purse.

Duckworth posted that defunding Planned Parenthood defunded "life-saving care like cancer screenings and abortion." Really? Cancer screenings? And mammograms, too, we suppose.

Rep. Jamie Raskin is having a fit, saying defunding Planned Parenthood is unconstitutional, because it's simply punishment for offering abortions while taking away "basic health services," and "safe & affordable health care." It's discrimination.

MAGA’s assault on women’s access to Planned Parenthood’s basic health services is an unconstitutional reprisal & discrimination for their offering abortion services. This lawsuit fights for safe & affordable health care for everyone in every community. https://t.co/whMcgI0LKx — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) July 8, 2025

We like the "MAGA's assault" bit. And where in the Constitution does it say that the government has to fund Planned Parenthood?

Your party was the one that repeatedly killed OTC birth control, if you want to discuss access. Your party also centralized and destroyed healthcare, leaving many women with no other options but community health centers. Abortion isn't healthcare. Take a million seats. https://t.co/CxPiNu9yMM — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 8, 2025

I'm so over Democrat men talking down to women like used car salesman showing off the lighted vanity mirror and cupholders. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 8, 2025

Silly Raskin. I don’t remember seeing in the Constitution a “right” to PP or a delegated authority to provide funds to PP. — That Liberty Gal (@ThatLibertyGal) July 8, 2025

So you not only have a right to perform your murderous act, you also have a right to funding from the taxpayer? How?



And why do you keep pretending that Planned Parenthood is about basic health care, you know that's false. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) July 8, 2025

Don't worry. It's just a clump of dollars. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) July 8, 2025

Zing!

Nobody is attacking PP, you’re just losing the money laundering side of the business — Wiz 🇺🇸 (@WizChadwick2) July 8, 2025

It’s interesting how some see this as discrimination. — Nate Mandel (@Nate_Mandel) July 8, 2025

They're being discriminated against because they provide abortions, or something, and that's unconstitutional.

Wait, you all told us that federal dollars were a "small portion of Planned Parenthood's overall budget"



What happened? Were you lying then or are you lying now? — Watch Dog WA (@WatchDogWa) July 8, 2025

Just like PBS and NPR. Taxpaying funding is only a tiny fraction of their budget, but they can't possibly survive without it.

Are we actually pretending that women can't get health care at a reg ob/gym? — Angel 🇺🇸 (@nojabangel) July 8, 2025

What, precisely, is unconstitutional about it? — AynRandsGhost (rational/person) (@ghost_ayn_rand) July 8, 2025

Defunding Planned Parenthood should of happened a Decade ago when it was revealed these places where selling fetal tissues and other organs to the highest bidder. pic.twitter.com/pYvXHvPUGS — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) July 8, 2025

First, they lost their income stream from selling body parts, and now this.

Planned Parenthood is being defunded because it never should have been funded in the first place.

