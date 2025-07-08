Mayor Karen Bass Says the Problems at MacArthur Park Can't Be Solved Overnight
President Trump Snaps at Reporter Who Asks About Epstein Files

Rep. Jamie Raskin: MAGA’s Assault on Planned Parenthood Is Unconstitutional

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As you know, the House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill last week, and President Trump signed it into law on Friday. One of the provisions in the Big Beautiful Bill was to defund Planned Parenthood. As we reported earlier, Sen. Tammy Duckworth was encouraged that a district judge issued a temporary restraining order against the defunding. So here we have a member of Congress praising a judge for overruling Congress. Since when does a judge order the government to fund a private entity to the tune of more than half a billion dollars a year? We thought Congress had the power of the purse.

Duckworth posted that defunding Planned Parenthood defunded "life-saving care like cancer screenings and abortion." Really? Cancer screenings? And mammograms, too, we suppose.

Rep. Jamie Raskin is having a fit, saying defunding Planned Parenthood is unconstitutional, because it's simply punishment for offering abortions while taking away "basic health services," and "safe & affordable health care." It's discrimination.

We like the "MAGA's assault" bit. And where in the Constitution does it say that the government has to fund Planned Parenthood?

Zing!

They're being discriminated against because they provide abortions, or something, and that's unconstitutional.

Just like PBS and NPR. Taxpaying funding is only a tiny fraction of their budget, but they can't possibly survive without it.

First, they lost their income stream from selling body parts, and now this. 

Planned Parenthood is being defunded because it never should have been funded in the first place.

