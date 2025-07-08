PULPIT POLITICS: IRS Levels the Playing Field, Letting ALL Churches Do What Democrats...
Former CIA Officer Sheds Light on What 'PROBABLY' Happened to the Epstein Files...

So Much for Democracy! Lying Sen. Duckworth Praises Judge Who Blocked Defunding Planned Parenthood

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Yesterday, a federal judge blocked the Big Beautiful Bill's provision defunding of Planned Parenthood, because reasons.

Make no mistake: this judge had no authority to do this. Congress -- and Congress alone -- controls the purse strings and can defund Planned Parenthood (or any other organization).

But Senator Tammy Duckworth thinks this is just fine:

Republicans have the majority in the House and Senate.

They passed legislation that was signed by President Trump.

This judge just undermined Congress and Duckworth is fine with that.

She's also lying. Planned Parenthood doesn't do cancer screenings, and abortion is NOT 'life-saving' care.

They keep repeating that lie.

It's not what they're known for.

All of this.

Because the Left says so.

They're not all about democracy when they're in the minority.

Yes, it is.

ZERO authority.

Every abortion ends a life.

So do we.

If they repeat a lie enough, it becomes the truth.

Bingo.

Except they're selfish and greedy, so they make taxpayers pay for baby-killing.

The Democrats don't care about the Constitution when it gets in the way of their agenda.

