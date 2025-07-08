So Much for Democracy! Lying Sen. Duckworth Praises Judge Who Blocked Defunding Planned Parenthood

Yesterday, a federal judge blocked the Big Beautiful Bill's provision defunding of Planned Parenthood, because reasons.

Make no mistake: this judge had no authority to do this. Congress -- and Congress alone -- controls the purse strings and can defund Planned Parenthood (or any other organization).

Advertisement

But Senator Tammy Duckworth thinks this is just fine:

Defunding Planned Parenthood defunds life-saving care like cancer screenings and abortion.



Republicans had one of the worst ideas.



A federal judge just blocked it. https://t.co/EnMb2x48vn — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 8, 2025

Republicans have the majority in the House and Senate.

They passed legislation that was signed by President Trump.

This judge just undermined Congress and Duckworth is fine with that.

She's also lying. Planned Parenthood doesn't do cancer screenings, and abortion is NOT 'life-saving' care.

Because that’s what they are known for. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) July 8, 2025

They keep repeating that lie.

It's not what they're known for.

Wait... abortion is life-saving care?



And don't conflate an abortion with a D&C. If you don't know the difference between the two, you shouldn't be involved in the conversation. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) July 8, 2025

All of this.

No mammograms at any planned parenthood. No pelvic exams either. So how do they do cancer screens again?? — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) July 8, 2025

Because the Left says so.

Well, color me surprised - I thought Democrats were all about democracy, but it seems we’ve stumbled into a royal plot twist.



Did the judiciary secretly resurrect a king to overrule Congress? I mean, Congress approved those Planned Parenthood cuts fair and square, and now His… — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) July 8, 2025

They're not all about democracy when they're in the minority.

Lifesaving and abortion do not belong in a sentence together. It is literally an oxymoron. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 8, 2025

Yes, it is.

The judge has zero authority to block it. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 8, 2025

ZERO authority.

Tammy, I'll bet you A MILLION, BILLION, TRILLION dollars that more lives are lost than saved at Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/jBxXyYLNfV — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 8, 2025

Every abortion ends a life.

If the Democrats ever take control again, I hope this is shoved far far far down your throat. https://t.co/fbuSkw53Jc — marie rich (@rich_marie) July 8, 2025

So do we.

Planned Parenthood does ZERO cancer screenings. They giver referrals to other clinics and health care agencies. Stop lying about this. It's been debunked over and over. Whoever told you this I'd never believe again. https://t.co/W17RR4wq0G — AlwaysRight2000 (@AR2000X8) July 8, 2025

If they repeat a lie enough, it becomes the truth.

Sounds like you should denounce Planned Parenthood for risking necessary health services by providing taxpayer-funded abortions. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/W8ioDeC9lP — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 8, 2025

Advertisement

Bingo.

There is absolutely nothing stopping Democrats from bypassing government to directly/personally fund their precious abortion mills. https://t.co/FcZoEGtBXQ — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 8, 2025

Except they're selfish and greedy, so they make taxpayers pay for baby-killing.

A Federal Judge can't override Congress regarding taxation and spending.

It's literally their JOB as defined in the Constitution. https://t.co/529uH032CH — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) July 8, 2025

The Democrats don't care about the Constitution when it gets in the way of their agenda.