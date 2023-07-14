Let the DRAGGING begin! Eric Swalwell's dig at Republicans over Ukraine maybe his dumbest YET

We can't help but wonder if Eric Swalwell is trying to deflect from the scoop that was dropped about him and Fang Fang earlier this week. Did you guys see that? If not, we got you. Pay special attention to what the FBI thought about his and Fang Fang's relationship.

Then read this eye-roll-inducing tweet:

Wow. 90 MAGA Republicans just voted in the Defense bill to help Putin defeat Ukraine. #PutinBloc — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 13, 2023

Wow.

He's full of it.

But you guys knew that. According to the Community Note sitting on his crap tweet, this is what they ACTUALLY did:

An amendment to the NDAA proposed by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), failed to pass by an 89-341 vote. The amendment sought to reduce the amount of Congressionally authorized funds for Ukraine by $ 300 million. $75b has been spent in support of Ukraine by the USA.

Either he's completely ignorant of how this works OR he's lying his arse off to appeal to the dummies who still think he's worthwhile.

Probably a little bit of both.

Send your own sons if you feel so righteous about this war. — Doing what I can (@Erick_7527) July 14, 2023

Interesting how war-thirsty the Democrats are lately, eh?

What does the bill actually say? Stop sending billions to Ukraine to fight a war that will continue as long as the west funds it? That's not supporting Putin; that's supporting American taxpayers. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) July 13, 2023

Let's not pretend Eric or any Democrat really give a crap about the American taxpayer.

wow. Why are you still member of Congress? — Grumpyolman (@grumpyolman21) July 13, 2023

Crazy, right? Californians (especially Democrats) do so love to vote based on name recognition though.

They voted to allow Americans to not spend money we can't afford to spend. — Douglas Turner (@mkedgt2) July 14, 2023

BUT PUUUUUUUTIN.

Yes. Yes he is.

***

Related:

Coronavirus Subcommittee drops BOMBSHELL email showing Fauci lied, lied again, then lied some MORE

Taylor Lorenz just can't stop OWNING herself in leaked DM convo with Libs of TikTok and LOL (screenshots)

SCOOP on Eric Swalwell/Fang Fang shows FBI brass played politics with investigation (sex bombshell?!)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !