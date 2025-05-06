Elie Mystal: If Murdered by Illegal Alien His Kids Should Know Killer’s Legal Status Didn’t Matter to Him

Dave Portnoy Responds to ABC Ambush Interview (Watch)
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on May 06, 2025
ABC

As they prove every day, Democrats love illegal aliens. So much so that they always elevate them over American citizens. Elie Mystal is so devoted to illegal aliens that he'll not be bothered if one murders him. He says if he’s murdered by an illegal alien, he wants his kids to know he died, not caring what his killer's legal status was. It’s crazy, but he’d rather be a victim of his own political beliefs instead of enforcing laws that would keep him safe.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)  

Because they are driven entirely by emotion and not logic and reason.

Posters point out that Elie Mystal would care about his hypothetical killer’s status if he or she were white.

That would be racism. Mystal being murdered by an Illegal alien white Canadian is racism. Mystal being murdered by an illegal alien from Mexico is a glorious virtue signal.

Yes, this is obvious mental derangement as posters point out.

Commenters say nature has a way of alerting observers to crazy, dangerous individuals. Mystal looks crazy because he is.

If Mystal has a death wish, that’s his business. But sane people want to avoid injury or death for themselves and their families. An illegal alien who is blocked from coming into our country or is deported can not harm Americans. We can prevent these people from hurting or killing Americans. The real question is why Democrats like Mystal are so intent on making sure they can.

