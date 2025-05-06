Elie Mystal: If Murdered by Illegal Alien His Kids Should Know Killer’s Legal Status Didn’t Matter to Him

As they prove every day, Democrats love illegal aliens. So much so that they always elevate them over American citizens. Elie Mystal is so devoted to illegal aliens that he'll not be bothered if one murders him. He says if he’s murdered by an illegal alien, he wants his kids to know he died, not caring what his killer's legal status was. It’s crazy, but he’d rather be a victim of his own political beliefs instead of enforcing laws that would keep him safe.

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Elie Mystal: "If I get kiIIed by an illegal, I beg you to tell my kids I did not care about his status" pic.twitter.com/q2RPk9Cckn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 5, 2025

Why can't dems just talk?



Why do they need to scream and shout like high school drama dropouts? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) May 5, 2025

Because they are driven entirely by emotion and not logic and reason.

Posters point out that Elie Mystal would care about his hypothetical killer’s status if he or she were white.

How about by a white person? Still don’t care about who did it? — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 5, 2025

He'd want that written on his tombstone. — Pragmatic Optimist (@Screamn_theVoid) May 5, 2025

Boom. Argument destroyed with one sentence. — CoreyBorealis (@borealis_corey) May 5, 2025

I pretty certain the messaging would change. — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) May 5, 2025

That he would want them to scream from the rooftops about — Jean (@jazziejaf) May 5, 2025

What if it's a white illegal? pic.twitter.com/vJQtdexHsr — RentTheTimeMachine 🇺🇸 (@RentTimeMachine) May 5, 2025

That would be racism. Mystal being murdered by an Illegal alien white Canadian is racism. Mystal being murdered by an illegal alien from Mexico is a glorious virtue signal.

Yes, this is obvious mental derangement as posters point out.

The mental illness is strong with this one. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 5, 2025

The strongest! He’s absolutely delusional 😂 — jill hegner (@jheg99) May 5, 2025

Q-tip is truly deranged. — William Smith (@smith_will11562) May 5, 2025

Another deranged whacko ✅ — Dan N (@dankeljibo) May 5, 2025

Commenters say nature has a way of alerting observers to crazy, dangerous individuals. Mystal looks crazy because he is.

An eccentric statement from an eccentric looking person. What else do you expect? — Commonsenseprevails (@Commonsensepre2) May 5, 2025

Get Elie Mystal a nice straightjacket and call an exorcist — SuperDuper (@JavierE44139868) May 5, 2025

His attitude, all too common, is one of the reasons Trump won. — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) May 5, 2025

Seriously? This is a serious question? Why is he so baffled by people not wanting their loved ones killed by people who should have been stopped from coming here? I don't get it. — openmike (@mbowserjr) May 5, 2025

If Mystal has a death wish, that’s his business. But sane people want to avoid injury or death for themselves and their families. An illegal alien who is blocked from coming into our country or is deported can not harm Americans. We can prevent these people from hurting or killing Americans. The real question is why Democrats like Mystal are so intent on making sure they can.