SCOOP on Eric Swalwell/Fang Fang shows FBI brass played politics with investigation (sex bombshell?!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on July 13, 2023
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Jerry Dunleavy has one HELLUVA scoop on the Chinese spying sagas related to Eric Swalwell and Dianne Feinstein. Both are pretty scooperific, but the stuff on Swalwell and Fang Fang? Yeah ...

Not to mention how this all looks for the FBI.

Note, his tweets are very long and tell stories into and of themselves. We will highlight the important parts:

Fang and Lowe were specifically interacting with and speaking to the MSS 12th Bureau (a CCP spy bureau with a heavy emphasis on foreign influence operations and political influence). Fang was a Chinese national who targeted a variety of U.S. politicians and who was personally close to Swalwell, and Lowe was an ethnic Chinese U.S. citizen and a key staffer for Feinstein in her Senate office in California and was a representative for Feinstein with the large Asian-American community in the state. They both also had contact with Chinese intelligence officers at China’s consulate in San Francisco, and Fang & Lowe knew each other and were pictured together at China-related events.

Sam J.

This part ... you guys:

One thing that was actually not in the Axios story but which my source has confirmed — the FBI firmly believed based on the evidence they collected on Fang that there had been a sexual relationship between Swalwell & Fang. (Swalwell’s office had previously refused to answer my questions on what the specific nature of his relationship with Fang Fang had been.)

WHOOO BOY.

The FBI agents working the case were pissed that they weren’t allowed to conduct the covert search against Lowe.FBI agents were instructed to simply interview Lowe and then close the case, per the source. The reasons for closing the case were not well documented in the FBI’s case file for this Feinstein staffer, and what was briefed to Feinstein by the FBI was not documented in the file either. Lowe left Feinstein’s office after she received her defensive briefing.

They weren't allowed ... 

Major props to Dunleavy for this scoop.

Stay tuned.

***

***

Tags: CHINA DIANNE FEINSTEIN ERIC SWALWELL FBI SPY

Sam J.
Sam J.
Sarah D
Doug P.
Twitchy Staff
Sarah D

