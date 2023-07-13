SCOOP on Eric Swalwell/Fang Fang shows FBI brass played politics with investigation (sex bombshell?!)

Jerry Dunleavy has one HELLUVA scoop on the Chinese spying sagas related to Eric Swalwell and Dianne Feinstein. Both are pretty scooperific, but the stuff on Swalwell and Fang Fang? Yeah ...

Not to mention how this all looks for the FBI.

Note, his tweets are very long and tell stories into and of themselves. We will highlight the important parts:

Scoop: Some new details below on the Chinese spying sagas related to Eric Swalwell and Dianne Feinstein — and on the FBI’s handling of the allegations. The revelations raise serious concerns about how the FBI top brass may have politicized these two investigations by limiting the… — Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) July 9, 2023

Fang and Lowe were specifically interacting with and speaking to the MSS 12th Bureau (a CCP spy bureau with a heavy emphasis on foreign influence operations and political influence). Fang was a Chinese national who targeted a variety of U.S. politicians and who was personally close to Swalwell, and Lowe was an ethnic Chinese U.S. citizen and a key staffer for Feinstein in her Senate office in California and was a representative for Feinstein with the large Asian-American community in the state. They both also had contact with Chinese intelligence officers at China’s consulate in San Francisco, and Fang & Lowe knew each other and were pictured together at China-related events.

New Details on Swalwell & Fang Fang: Axios did a very good story on this in 2020, but much of the following is new. One thing that was actually not in the Axios story but which my source has confirmed — the FBI firmly believed based on the evidence they collected on Fang that… — Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) July 9, 2023

This part ... you guys:

One thing that was actually not in the Axios story but which my source has confirmed — the FBI firmly believed based on the evidence they collected on Fang that there had been a sexual relationship between Swalwell & Fang. (Swalwell’s office had previously refused to answer my questions on what the specific nature of his relationship with Fang Fang had been.)



WHOOO BOY.

New Details on Feinstein & Russell Lowe: Politico & other outlets wrote about Lowe starting in 2018, but again much of the following info is new. The Feinstein staffer was being looked at by the FBI for numerous years (since at least 2008), per the source, with a case opened… — Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) July 9, 2023

The FBI agents working the case were pissed that they weren’t allowed to conduct the covert search against Lowe.FBI agents were instructed to simply interview Lowe and then close the case, per the source. The reasons for closing the case were not well documented in the FBI’s case file for this Feinstein staffer, and what was briefed to Feinstein by the FBI was not documented in the file either. Lowe left Feinstein’s office after she received her defensive briefing.

They weren't allowed ...

Final Thoughts: The former FBI official from the counterintelligence world said the FBI’s ways of handling of the Chinese spy sagas related to Eric Swalwell and Dianne Feinstein are glaring examples of politicization within the bureau, and show the FBI’s shortcomings & struggles… — Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) July 9, 2023

Major props to Dunleavy for this scoop.

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

CA Assemblywoman who BLOCKED bill to protect kids from sex trafficking tries BACKPEDALING and nope

Swing-state polls show just how much a third-party candidate would hurt BIDEN and DAMN

Julie Kelly calls Ray Epps OUT for what she thinks he's REALLY up to with his Fox News J6 lawsuit

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !