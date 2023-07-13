Swing-state polls show just how much a third-party candidate would hurt BIDEN and DAMN

A group calling themselves 'No Labels' looking at running a possible third-party candidate in the 2024 election is making a lot of noise ... and a lot of Democrats are nervous. Especially when polls including the possible third party group look like THIS in North Carolina.

Biden loses BIGLY to Trump, with or without the group but still:

🇺🇲 NORTH CAROLINA 2024 (with leaners)



(R) Trump 54% (+8)

(D) Biden 46%

.

(R) Trump 45% (+8)

(D) Biden 37%

No labels candidate 19%



Prime Group (D) l 500 LV l 06/14-28https://t.co/PP3Z49073g pic.twitter.com/E1NubiuFCP — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 13, 2023

The third party obviously takes some from both candidates but ultimately it takes more from Biden. And they're talking leaners ... you know, the people who actually elect the president?

This is not good for Biden. Or the Democrats, especially if it's Joe Manchin they run.

These are the states at stake for the presidency. Keep an eagle eye on what goes on during the election cycle. — Lotf Hotb (@hotb_lotf) July 13, 2023

Of course, there are plenty of naysayers responding that Trump can't win BUT the addition of a third party really changes things up. None of them seem to want to address that, gosh, wonder why?

Oh, and it's not just North Carolina.

It's Georgia:

🇺🇲 2024 GE: GEORGIA (with leaners)



(R) Trump 52% (+4)

(D) Biden 48%

.

(R) Trump 45% (+9)

(D) Biden 36%

No labels candidate 19%



Prime Group (D) l 500 LV l 06/14-28https://t.co/3FwyggnaB6 pic.twitter.com/Hfvlc2Lr3P — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 13, 2023

It's Michigan:

🇺🇲 MICHIGAN 2024 (with leaners)



(R) Trump 50% (=)

(D) Biden 50%

.

(R) Trump 43% (+3)

(D) Biden 40%

No labels candidate 18%



Prime Group (D) l 500 LV l 06/14-28https://t.co/PP3Z49073g pic.twitter.com/mZuJuM81Kn — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 13, 2023

Without the third party, it's a tie.

Interesting.

But wait, there's more:

🇺🇲 PENNSYLVANIA 2024 (with leaners)



(R) Trump 50% (=)

(D) Biden 50%

.

(R) Trump 43% (+5)

(D) Biden 38%

No labels candidate 19%



Prime Group (D) l 500 LV l 06/14-28https://t.co/PP3Z49073g pic.twitter.com/5w3aZs0mpg — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 13, 2023

🇺🇲 2024 GE: ARIZONA (with leaners)



(R) Trump 52% (+4)

(D) Biden 48%

.

(R) Trump 41% (+10)

(D) Biden 31%

No labels candidate 28%



Prime Group (D) l 500 LV l 06/14-28https://t.co/PP3Z49073g pic.twitter.com/tzdNivjJIs — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 13, 2023

🇺🇲 NEVADA 2024 (with leaners)



(D) Biden 51% (+2)

(R) Trump 49

.

(R) Trump 39% (=)

(D) Biden 39%

No labels candidate 22%



Prime Group (D) l 500 LV l 06/14-28https://t.co/PP3Z49073g pic.twitter.com/xlcfT7Xqc9 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 13, 2023

Nevada is REALLY interesting ... here, the third party actually takes a win away from Biden.

Wisconsin though, this is the biggie:

🇺🇲 WISCONSIN 2024 (with leaners)



(D) Biden 53% (+6)

(R) Trump 47%

.

(R) Trump 40% (+3)

(D) Biden 37%

No labels candidate 22%



Prime Group (D) l 500 LV l 06/14-28https://t.co/PP3Z49073g pic.twitter.com/SAWEyOIW6G — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 13, 2023

This is gonna be SOOOOO interesting. Unless, of course, you're the DNC.

***

Related:

Julie Kelly calls Ray Epps OUT for what she thinks he's REALLY up to with his Fox News J6 lawsuit

Kick-a*s thread sharing kick-a*s conservative principles focused on FREEDOM will make you fist-pump

OOPS! Rep. Goldman accidentally gives Joe and Hunter Biden up trying to DUNK on GOP with China (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !