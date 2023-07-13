Swing-state polls show just how much a third-party candidate would hurt BIDEN and DAMN

Community Notes comes for Hakeem Jeffries over his boast about Biden and Dems'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on July 13, 2023
AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

A group calling themselves 'No Labels' looking at running a possible third-party candidate in the 2024 election is making a lot of noise ... and a lot of Democrats are nervous. Especially when polls including the possible third party group look like THIS in North Carolina.

Biden loses BIGLY to Trump, with or without the group but still:

The third party obviously takes some from both candidates but ultimately it takes more from Biden. And they're talking leaners ... you know, the people who actually elect the president?

This is not good for Biden. Or the Democrats, especially if it's Joe Manchin they run.

Of course, there are plenty of naysayers responding that Trump can't win BUT the addition of a third party really changes things up. None of them seem to want to address that, gosh, wonder why?

Oh, and it's not just North Carolina. 

It's Georgia:

It's Michigan:

Without the third party, it's a tie.

Interesting.

But wait, there's more:

Nevada is REALLY interesting ... here, the third party actually takes a win away from Biden.

Wisconsin though, this is the biggie:

This is gonna be SOOOOO interesting. Unless, of course, you're the DNC.

***

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS NORTH CAROLINA TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

