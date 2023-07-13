Julie Kelly calls Ray Epps OUT for what she thinks he's REALLY up to with his Fox News J6 lawsuit

Community Notes comes for Hakeem Jeffries over his boast about Biden and Dems'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:11 AM on July 13, 2023
Sceenshot via "60 Minutes

If you really want to keep up with everything shady going on with our federal government, especially when it comes to January 6 and the f**kery that we all suspect is going on, you should be following Julie Kelly. She is relentless in her coverage, fearless in her questions, and always willing to call the BS out.

Ray Epps' lawsuit against Fox News, blaming them for his likely charges coming soon (no really, he said so) is a perfect example of what she covers.

Take a look:

Keep in mind, this is all connected.

We know you know that but still ... 

Could be? It's sad we can't take anything from the DOJ at face value because they have proven we simply can't trust them.

This is possible as well.

Interestingly enough, when we watched the 60 Minutes interview to find a decent photo for this piece, we heard Epps talk about what he really whispered into the ear of the guy right before they all breached the barrier. He claimed he said the cops weren't the bad guys ... 

After he spent hours tellings protesters to go INTO THE Capitol

Right, bro.

None of this adds up now and it never has.

***

