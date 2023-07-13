Julie Kelly calls Ray Epps OUT for what she thinks he's REALLY up to with his Fox News J6 lawsuit

If you really want to keep up with everything shady going on with our federal government, especially when it comes to January 6 and the f**kery that we all suspect is going on, you should be following Julie Kelly. She is relentless in her coverage, fearless in her questions, and always willing to call the BS out.

Ray Epps' lawsuit against Fox News, blaming them for his likely charges coming soon (no really, he said so) is a perfect example of what she covers.

Take a look:

Other motives behind Epps’ lawsuit:



Blame Fox for his actions on January 6 if/when charged (similar to how some J6ers have blamed Trump)



Insulate himself if Samsel calls Epps as a defense witness in upcoming trial. (Epps whispered in Samsel’s ear before he breached barrier) pic.twitter.com/xqzCDPmsnP — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 13, 2023

Tied to Dominion/Smartmatic lawsuits. Keep in mind Epps’ lawyer is a known Dem activist leading a group to disbar, punish Trump’s lawyers involved in 2020 election legal challenges. pic.twitter.com/E8kKyRzLEX — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 13, 2023

Keep in mind, this is all connected.

We know you know that but still ...

Cover up from doj so it looks like they are prosecuting. — J L (@jasonbrent) July 13, 2023

Could be? It's sad we can't take anything from the DOJ at face value because they have proven we simply can't trust them.

they laying foundation to go after anyone from that day who posted encouraging msgs on any platform from anywhere to anyone they've targetted. believe it. epps will be let off the hook 100%, then it's game on — 🌱 Colt Seavers 🦅 (@captwfcall) July 13, 2023

This is possible as well.

His claims can easily be debunked via J6 video & not the ones they’re still hiding- everyone saw him do it. — Thinker (@ThinkerOfStock) July 13, 2023

Interestingly enough, when we watched the 60 Minutes interview to find a decent photo for this piece, we heard Epps talk about what he really whispered into the ear of the guy right before they all breached the barrier. He claimed he said the cops weren't the bad guys ...

After he spent hours tellings protesters to go INTO THE Capitol

Right, bro.

None of this adds up now and it never has.

***

