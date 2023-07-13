Julie Kelly has damning thoughts about what Ray Epps is REALLY up to...
WHOA: Did Rep. Dan Goldman just accidentally admit the CCP gave Joe and Hunter Biden MILLIONS? (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:47 AM on July 13, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Check out the big brain on Rep. Dan Goldman.

It's not every day you see a Democrat work this hard to dunk on Republicans whining about how they're 'desperate to dig up dirt' on Biden accidentally giving those same Republicans all the dirt they need. Or at least a bunch of it.

Watch this.

Wait a tic ... just he just let the cat out of the Biden bag? Because you guys, it sure sounds like he did.

Interesting indeed. Goldman just basically admitted the CCP gave the Bidens millions of dollars.

Ouch.

That ain't good.

Give them enough rope, etc. etc.

Sam J.

Right? That's the funniest part, Goldman shared it himself. 

It'll probably come to him the next time he stays at a Holiday Inn Express.

Heh.

***

