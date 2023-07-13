WHOA: Did Rep. Dan Goldman just accidentally admit the CCP gave Joe and Hunter Biden MILLIONS? (watch)

Check out the big brain on Rep. Dan Goldman.

It's not every day you see a Democrat work this hard to dunk on Republicans whining about how they're 'desperate to dig up dirt' on Biden accidentally giving those same Republicans all the dirt they need. Or at least a bunch of it.

Watch this.

Republicans are so desperate to dig up dirt on President Biden that they eagerly embrace a witness who has been charged with being an agent of the CCP. @RepRaskin and I want to know if @GOPOversight is jeopardizing our national security. pic.twitter.com/PVLonqEEdt — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) July 12, 2023

Wait a tic ... just he just let the cat out of the Biden bag? Because you guys, it sure sounds like he did.

So Rep. Goldman acknowledges that CEFC China, which paid Hunter Biden $6 million and met with Joe Biden, is CCP? Interesting. https://t.co/8Kapvk1u1g — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 13, 2023

Interesting indeed. Goldman just basically admitted the CCP gave the Bidens millions of dollars.

Ouch.

That ain't good.

The amount of members walking into self-owns on this episode has been nothing short of remarkable — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) July 13, 2023

Let him cook, as they say — Dial 8-1-1 (@wakeywakey16) July 13, 2023

Give them enough rope, etc. etc.

Let him cook, as they say — Dial 8-1-1 (@wakeywakey16) July 13, 2023

Right? That's the funniest part, Goldman shared it himself.

I’m sure he hasn’t thought this one all the way through. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) July 13, 2023

It'll probably come to him the next time he stays at a Holiday Inn Express.

Heh.

***

***

