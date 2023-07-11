Charles C.W. Cooke writes quite possibly the most PERFECT headline about Joe Biden maybe EVER

Every Time the White House Has Been Asked About the "Bag of Cocaine"
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:57 PM on July 11, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

We at Twitchy love a good headline. If there are CAPITAL LETTERS or some hilarious joke or a quote from a famous movie, all the better. Headlines make this business go around, or something. Without a great headline, there is no story because nobody cares enough to read it.

Not talking about clickbait, we're talking about exceptional headlines that make you laugh.

And click, of course. We all want to stay in business ... duh. 

This from Charles C.W. Cooke though about Biden? Exceptional. Chef's Kiss. THE BOMB DIGGITY.

It's not only accurate, but it's funny.

See what we mean?

Elegant.

Accurate.

Funny AF.

That may well be the most perfect headline not only about Joe Biden, but maybe ever.

This editor sits in awe of it.

We totally snort-laughed.

Dan is also right. Biden didn't just start being an a*shole as president. The guy has always been a jerk, that hasn't changed in 50 years.

Seems we're not the only ones who love this.

So well done. And Cooke's cute little avi from The Super Mario Brothers Movie makes it even better.

***

***

Tags: CHARLES C.W. COOKE HEADLINE JOE BIDEN

