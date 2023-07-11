Charles C.W. Cooke writes quite possibly the most PERFECT headline about Joe Biden maybe EVER

We at Twitchy love a good headline. If there are CAPITAL LETTERS or some hilarious joke or a quote from a famous movie, all the better. Headlines make this business go around, or something. Without a great headline, there is no story because nobody cares enough to read it.

Not talking about clickbait, we're talking about exceptional headlines that make you laugh.

And click, of course. We all want to stay in business ... duh.

This from Charles C.W. Cooke though about Biden? Exceptional. Chef's Kiss. THE BOMB DIGGITY.

It's not only accurate, but it's funny.

Joe Biden is an asshole. https://t.co/c51KcOPMNR — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 11, 2023

See what we mean?

Elegant.

Accurate.

Funny AF.

That may well be the most perfect headline not only about Joe Biden, but maybe ever.

This editor sits in awe of it.

Most accurate headline I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/EpatQJNtDz — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 11, 2023

I haven't even read it yet but snickering like a schoolgirl over Charles Cooke writing it. https://t.co/xOAU1zSbjM — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) July 11, 2023

We totally snort-laughed.

Charlie goes there - and barely scratches the surface of the many & varied ways this has been true for decades. https://t.co/tiW0cNmQ6Z — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 11, 2023

Dan is also right. Biden didn't just start being an a*shole as president. The guy has always been a jerk, that hasn't changed in 50 years.

Seems we're not the only ones who love this.

So well done. And Cooke's cute little avi from The Super Mario Brothers Movie makes it even better.

***

Related:

Ya' don't SAY! Secret Service's excuse for refusing FOIA on WH cocaine records sets off BS detectors

Well well well, whaddya know? Here's another DAMNING bombshell about Hunter Biden and his daddy

Jim Geraghty's detail-filled thread shows Disney is in even MORE trouble than we thought and WOW

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !