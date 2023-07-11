Ya' don't SAY! Secret Service's excuse for refusing FOIA on WH cocaine records sets off BS detectors

Awww yes. The Biden White House cocaine mystery goes ON! We've gone from the bag belonging to a tourist who left it in the Libary, to it moving to an area where the VP's car is parked, to now allegedly belonging to some poor construction worker ... how many different ways can they spin this? Honestly, it's starting to feel a little bit like a really bizarre game of Clue, but we're not trying to figure out whodunnit, we're trying to figure out who left it.

Jason Leopold from Bloomberg (who has this editor blocked, how rude) filed a FOIA request for information and records connected to the elusive bag of cocaine. Makes sense, yes? Especially in the name of transparency?

They said no.

Well, the Secret Service said no ... they actually said they can't release the records. Take a look:

NEW: In response to my #FOIA request, Secret Service says it cannot release any records about the cocaine found in the White House because it would interfere enforcement proceedings. pic.twitter.com/28ErB3oWkL — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) July 11, 2023

This just tells us they know damn well who the cocaine belongs to.

And they know we know, and they don't care.

C'mon, really you guys?

“Enforcement Proceedings” = cover up — FoiaFan (@15poundstogo) July 11, 2023

Leopold seems to think this is pretty standard.

Absolutely. Nothing unusual with that response. I'm still going to appeal though because agencies cannot issue a blanket b7a denial without conducting a document by document search and segregating records that would not interfere with enforcement proceedings, if any exist — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) July 11, 2023

Huh.

Luckily, it sounds like Leopold will be appealing:

So even though he has this editor blocked (BOOO HISS, BRO), we'll keep an eye on this.

Stay tuned!

***

Related:

Well well well, whaddya know? Here's another DAMNING bombshell about Hunter Biden and his daddy

BOOM: GA Democrat Mesha Mainor switches parties after Dems demonize her for supporting school choice

Jim Geraghty's detail-filled thread shows Disney is in even MORE trouble than we thought and WOW

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !