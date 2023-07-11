Self-described 'free speech absolutist' Elon Musk's Twitter banned conservative woman for...
Ya' don't SAY! Secret Service's excuse for refusing FOIA on WH cocaine records sets off BS detectors

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:39 PM on July 11, 2023
Twitchy

Awww yes. The Biden White House cocaine mystery goes ON! We've gone from the bag belonging to a tourist who left it in the Libary, to it moving to an area where the VP's car is parked, to now allegedly belonging to some poor construction worker ... how many different ways can they spin this? Honestly, it's starting to feel a little bit like a really bizarre game of Clue, but we're not trying to figure out whodunnit, we're trying to figure out who left it.

Jason Leopold from Bloomberg (who has this editor blocked, how rude) filed a FOIA request for information and records connected to the elusive bag of cocaine. Makes sense, yes? Especially in the name of transparency?  

They said no.

Well, the Secret Service said no ... they actually said they can't release the records. Take a look:

This just tells us they know damn well who the cocaine belongs to.

And they know we know, and they don't care.

C'mon, really you guys?

Leopold seems to think this is pretty standard.

Huh.

Luckily, it sounds like Leopold will be appealing:

So even though he has this editor blocked (BOOO HISS, BRO), we'll keep an eye on this. 

Stay tuned!

***

