Well well well, whaddya know? Here's another DAMNING bombshell about Hunter Biden and his daddy

It's easy to forget the bigger story with Hunter Biden is the accusation that he used his father's position as the Vice President to enrich himself (and the Big Guy, cough cough) when we're all so focused on the magical bag of cocaine that keeps magically switching locations at the White House. Last time we checked in, they were trying to blame some construction worker because you know, none of them are ever subjected to drug tests and could TOTALLY walk around with narcotics on their person.

Sure.

The president's drug-addicted, child-denying, lying, illegally buying a firearm, degenerate son who we know has a problem with cocaine is INNOCENT.

Not it. *eye roll*

Anyway ... this is pretty damn big you guys.

Take a gander.

Obama-era emails reveal Hunter's extensive ties to nearly a dozen senior-level Biden admin aides https://t.co/PHMgONXHkp — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 11, 2023

From Fox News:

Nearly a dozen current and former officials serving in the White House and Biden administration, including the president's national security adviser and the secretary of state, have extensive ties to Hunter Biden, who is accused by Republicans of selling access to his father, dating back over a decade. The analysis includes two members of Biden's Cabinet and one former Cabinet member, a top aide to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a national security adviser, five top Biden White House aides, and a top Biden campaign aide who is currently on leave from her role as a communications director for first lady Jill Biden.

Hrm.

And some of these aides he was connected to before ... they're still there. Just in a bigger more powerful capacity. Nothing alarming to see here, nope.

Sort of like that bag of cocaine.

JUST IN: Obama-era emails reveal Hunter Biden’s extensive ties to nearly a dozen senior-level Biden admin aides.



They are all criminals. Every single one of them. https://t.co/JRABDEZ0nG — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) July 10, 2023

Gosh, we're getting all sorts of shocks today. It started with Biden's White House throwing some poor blue-collar worker under the bus and now this.

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

New emails dating back to the Obama White House reveal that Hunter Biden maintained extensive ties to nearly a dozen senior-level aides, including some currently serving in the Biden administration.



Why would Hunter need to keep such close ties to these top-level officials? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 11, 2023

Fair question.

Why would the president's son need such close ties to his top aides? And why would a bag of cocaine just magically be floating around the White House?

So many questions.

***

