SHOCKA! You'll never guess WHO the White House is blaming for the bag of cocaine NOW (ok, you might)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:22 AM on July 11, 2023
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

Hunter Biden once tried to blame a bunch of illegal immigrants for dumping his illegally purchased firearm into a dumpster ... it's true. And now, it sounds like his dad's White House is trying to find another way to lay the blame for his likely actions on someone else.

A blue-collar worker, this time.

At first, they blamed a tourist, then they implied it was someone near the Situation Room, and NOW they're trying to claim it was a construction worker who dropped the bag of cocaine. Because you know, lots and lots of construction workers are walking around the White House with bags of cocaine on their person.

Sure.

Classy, right?

From The Post Millennial:

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hinted that the cocaine found at the White House likely came from construction workers working in the area for renovation instead of the Biden family. 

Sullivan noted that the space has not been in use recently as the area by the situation room has not been undergoing renovations. 

He said, "I would make a point about the Situation Room because I think there's been a lot of questionable reporting on this. The Situation Room is not in use and has not been in use for months because it is currently under construction."

RIIIIIIGHT.

And sure, it's the reporting that's been questionable. How dare we report on the fact that a bag of cocaine being found at the White House while Biden's son happens to be a cocaine addict seems pretty freakin' coincidental. Add in the fact the White House has been spinning like crazy? Yeah, THAT'S questionable you guys.

Ron Perlman says he's leaving Twitter and LOL replies are comedy GOLD (he's not laughing but you will)
Sam J.

Not reporting on it.

But Jill Biden said decency was back on the ballot.

Heh.

Ding ding freakin' ding.

***

Related:

New Republic's Michael Tomasky tries backpedaling on his garbage Biden grandchild story buuut NOPE

BREAKING: Fed district court deals Biden admin another MAJOR blow DENYING motion for stay in MO vs. Biden

Media ditching their 'kindly Uncle Joe Biden' BS makes peeps wonder if Dems are giving him the BOOT in 24

***

