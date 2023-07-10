Sellout Denver Riggleman takes to CNN to defend his decision to defend Hunter...
Report Details Biden's Rage Behind Closed Doors

New Republic's Michael Tomasky tries backpedaling on his garbage Biden grandchild story buuut NOPE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:36 PM on July 10, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy readers know, New Republic's Michael Tomasky is getting ROASTED for his piece on Joe Biden's seventh grandchild ... you know, the little girl he refuses to acknowledge because his degenerate, drug-addict of a son fathered her out of wedlock. As if it's the little girl's fault her dad is Hunter.

Anyway, he tried to make a case claiming the media was only after Biden because he's a good family man, unlike Trump who is a 'scumbag'. We have to wonder if this guy has been walking around with his head up his backside - did he really try and claim the media would give Trump a pass?!

HA HA HA HA

Welp, as we said above, Tomasky is getting dragged up one side of Twitter and down the other. So he tweeted this ... 

OH, ok. That makes everything better.

Or not.

But TRUMP is the scumbag, ya' know.

These people.

What a giver.

Tough crowd.

And rightfully so.

So he's wrong on all accounts in his tweet.

That sounds about right for the New Republic.

***

