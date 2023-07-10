New Republic's Michael Tomasky tries backpedaling on his garbage Biden grandchild story buuut NOPE

As Twitchy readers know, New Republic's Michael Tomasky is getting ROASTED for his piece on Joe Biden's seventh grandchild ... you know, the little girl he refuses to acknowledge because his degenerate, drug-addict of a son fathered her out of wedlock. As if it's the little girl's fault her dad is Hunter.

Anyway, he tried to make a case claiming the media was only after Biden because he's a good family man, unlike Trump who is a 'scumbag'. We have to wonder if this guy has been walking around with his head up his backside - did he really try and claim the media would give Trump a pass?!

HA HA HA HA

Welp, as we said above, Tomasky is getting dragged up one side of Twitter and down the other. So he tweeted this ...

Obviously I meant this new story/revelation about the grandchild. And as I wrote, I do think he should acknowledge her and give her money. — Michael Tomasky (@mtomasky) July 10, 2023

OH, ok. That makes everything better.

Or not.

Ah… see I thought you were just trying spin it into a mental pretzel to justify it and detract attention by casting aspersions on someone else. pic.twitter.com/Dt5uAwuOhV — Gato Maldito (@Gato_parodia) July 10, 2023

Throw some cash at the kid to make her go away... typical "good family man". 😂Dude, your parents failed if that is what you really believe. — watchingdaisies (@watchingdaisies) July 10, 2023

But TRUMP is the scumbag, ya' know.

These people.

lol...

"I do think he should acknowledge her and give her money"

How kind of you Sir... Hahahahaha — B 🇺🇸🇷🇺 (@IceIceBrand0n) July 10, 2023

What a giver.

Joe’s granddaughter doesn’t want money. She wants love!



She knows her grandfather is president of the United States and he doesn’t even want to meet her.



Joe is horrible man. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) July 10, 2023

Tough crowd.

And rightfully so.

The story isn't exactly new. — Harris or Benuti (@HarrisOrBenuti) July 10, 2023

So he's wrong on all accounts in his tweet.

That sounds about right for the New Republic.

***

