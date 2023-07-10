Mary Katharine Ham ROASTS New Republic's Michael Tomasky for glaring Biden hypocrisy

Lately, much has been made over the Biden family's lack of relationship with a child Hunter fathered out of wedlock. Always anxious to carry water for Joe Biden, New Republic editor, Michael Tomasky, published an article today decrying media hypocrisy.

New Column: Media expectation bias. When you're a good family man, the press will accuse you of "hypocrisy" about a thing like this new grandchild. But when you're Trump (all-around scumbag) there's no hypocrisy, see how it works?!! https://t.co/9mZp3nTaeF Follow @newrepublic — Michael Tomasky (@mtomasky) July 10, 2023

Conservative media personality and bestselling author, Mary Katharine Ham, was not having it. She had time this Monday afternoon and she was going to spend some of it taking him down a few notches.

She’s 4 and her father stalled for almost a year to prevent a paternity test until he was ordered to get one by a judge. And even then, the verification of her relationship with the Biden family is more than three years old. “New.” https://t.co/6BC7r4ZeQx — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 10, 2023

TLDR: Liberal journalist thinks it’s unfair for liberals to be criticized for their moral failures, because their morals are Better than everyone else’s. https://t.co/jVRZQtCXrK — Robert Reynolds (@robertreynolds) July 10, 2023

Neither the child or this event is 'new'.

I have a 5 year old daughter. Kids that age crave love and validation from the adults in their lives.



Pretending this kid doesn't exist, denying contact, etc. is pretty hateful behavior. — Steve (@account9182) July 10, 2023

The media wants to deny this reality because it ruins their image of 'Grandpa Joe'.

Do not let this story go.

It shows the Bidens for what they are. — Jerry Bohl, Jr.🇺🇦 (@jr_bohl) July 10, 2023

Bingo!

"Make the enemy live up to their set of rules". The left successfully took down the religious right in the 90s/2000s with it. Seems only fair to apply some Saul Alinski to good old Joe. — AZ_Morlock (@az_morlock) July 10, 2023

It's sad that even media pressure hasn't convinced the Bidens to have a relationship with this child.

Mary Katherine, the “whataboutism” by the left to deflect the fact that Mr Biden is acting so contrary to the persona he portrayed to the public is nauseating. Can’t imagine a good upstanding Catholic not acknowledging his 7th grandchild. — James Marcello (@JamesMarcello6) July 10, 2023

It's truly infuriating.

It's truly amazing the lengths that many #JournOlist hacks will take and the damage they are willing to suffer to what's left of their reputation simply to defend an indefensible career corruptocrat and incompetent, feckless & clearly delusional 'leader'.



Uniparty Über Ålles! pic.twitter.com/l3VcRFddgY — xťřåbíğģğ *Not Valid In Some States (@xtrabiggg) July 10, 2023

There is no low to which they will not stoop.

Democrats know this story crumbles one of Bidens demos: liberal soccer moms. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) July 10, 2023

As it should!

Biden is one of the most vile and evil men to ever be president. Our culture is vile and evil to put up with it. Cold hearted selfishness is not a virtue. — Julien (@JulienBowles) July 10, 2023

All grandpa has to do is give the mother a call. Say hello and ask to speak with the child. It’s the right thing to do and prove to the world your not as irresponsible as your son, the shmgehey — the fox (@richard25627022) July 10, 2023

It seems any man of worth would acknowledge his grandchild. This is basic decency.

@mtomasky Oh right the “he’s bad too so what my guy does is fine” defense. Eight grade lunch table level journalist here. Amazing how immature these journalists are. Do you ever read what you write? You should try it sometime. — pt (@tompec1) July 10, 2023

The 'I know you are, but what am I' defense is getting extremely tiresome from corporate media shills. People aren't buying it anymore.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











