Mary Katharine Ham ROASTS New Republic's Michael Tomasky for glaring Biden hypocrisy

justmindy  |  1:26 PM on July 10, 2023

Lately, much has been made over the Biden family's lack of relationship with a child Hunter fathered out of wedlock. Always anxious to carry water for Joe Biden, New Republic editor, Michael Tomasky, published an article today decrying media hypocrisy.

Conservative media personality and bestselling author, Mary Katharine Ham, was not having it. She had time this Monday afternoon and she was going to spend some of it taking him down a few notches.

Neither the child or this event is 'new'.

The media wants to deny this reality because it ruins their image of 'Grandpa Joe'.

Bingo!

It's sad that even media pressure hasn't convinced the Bidens to have a relationship with this child.

It's truly infuriating.

There is no low to which they will not stoop.

As it should!

It seems any man of worth would acknowledge his grandchild. This is basic decency.

The 'I know you are, but what am I' defense is getting extremely tiresome from corporate media shills. People aren't buying it anymore.

